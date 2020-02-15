Disneyland raises ticket prices, breaking the $200-a-day mark

Parking stayed flat at $25 a day.

“A visit to our parks is the best value in entertainment bar none, and we offer flexible choices to enable families to choose what’s best for them,” Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said in a statement.

John Gerner, a theme park consultant and managing director at Leisure Business Advisors, says the new pricing system’s extra tiers give Disney more flexibility to avoid pushing prices so high that guests stay away but still enable the parks to charge enough to be profitable.

If a one-day price above $200 causes too many people to balk, Gerner said, Disney is likely to know very soon.

“They will begin to see it in customer surveys,” he said. “That is going to be a sign that they’ve gone too far — if they’ve gone too far.”

The price of the least expensive annual pass, the Select Pass, which blocks out holidays and peak-demand days, rose 5% to $419 from $399. The most expensive annual pass, the Premier Pass, which gives guests access to Disney parks in Anaheim and Orlando, Fla., without blocking any dates, jumped 13% to $2,199 from $1,949.

Ticket prices were last raised 13 months ago