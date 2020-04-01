A Lincoln family is staying home but still going for Olympic gold

The Games that bring the world together every four years to cheer for the greatest athletes a country can offer.

“I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed with some of the day-to-day changes to people’s lives,” Tom said. “But it would be nice to take a detour with something like this.”

And here we are in 1960, trying out our Italian.

Tom attended his first Olympics that year. He saw Wilma Rudolph run there.

But most of what he remembers six decades later didn’t have anything to do with the Games.

Weird things, he says. Things an 8-year-old remembers.

Like the waitress cutting his first-ever meal of spaghetti at the restaurant — slicing through the pasta with a knife and then turning the bowl and slicing again, small strands for a small boy.

He remembers sitting on the Spanish Steps and people-watching and how excited his mom was when she saw a boxer named Cassius Clay on the streets of Rome and had her picture taken with him.

His lone memory of the sports side of the family vacation was Rudolph, the first American woman to win three gold medals in a single Olympics.