A Lincoln family is staying home but still going for Olympic gold

Let’s go to Rome.
And after that to Mexico City.
In real life, we’d have to wait another four years for the Summer Olympics in Munich, but there’s nothing that feels like real life right now, so let's hop over to the Land of Bratwurst and Beer and after that, how about Montreal?
We can check out torch runs and opening ceremonies and world records. Mary Lou Retton and Michael Phelps.
Tom and Sue Tallman can be our tour guides.
Most of us aren’t going anywhere these days, except to the mailbox, the drive-thru or to our (hopefully) socially isolated workspace, which might just be our couch.
The Tallmans aren’t going anywhere, either. (Although they were set to go to Tokyo in July but, like everything else, the 2020 Olympics has a fat red CLOSED sign in front of its logo.)
They’re retired now. Tom from the insurance business; Sue as a school teacher-turned-mom-turned-frame shop employee.
They’ve been catching up on projects at home as we sink into the reality of COVID-19. Sorting through things their grown daughters left behind when they moved out. Fertilizing the lawn. Getting the sprinklers going for the greening of spring.
Talking about the Summer Olympics.
The Games that bring the world together every four years to cheer for the greatest athletes a country can offer.
“I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed with some of the day-to-day changes to people’s lives,” Tom said. “But it would be nice to take a detour with something like this.”
And here we are in 1960, trying out our Italian.
Tom attended his first Olympics that year. He saw Wilma Rudolph run there.
But most of what he remembers six decades later didn’t have anything to do with the Games.
Weird things, he says. Things an 8-year-old remembers.
Like the waitress cutting his first-ever meal of spaghetti at the restaurant — slicing through the pasta with a knife and then turning the bowl and slicing again, small strands for a small boy.
He remembers sitting on the Spanish Steps and people-watching and how excited his mom was when she saw a boxer named Cassius Clay on the streets of Rome and had her picture taken with him.
His lone memory of the sports side of the family vacation was Rudolph, the first American woman to win three gold medals in a single Olympics.
“Running the 200 and just sort of galloping along.”
Tom is the middle boy in a family of three boys. His mom Hazel and his dad Gene were friends with Harold and Marian Anderson.
Harold was heading to Rome in 1960 to report on the Olympics for the Omaha World-Herald, where he would eventually become publisher.
Tom’s mom was an Abel, a name synonymous with the concrete business. Tom’s father ran an insurance company.
Two weeks in Italy with friends sounded grand.
And the Tallman Olympic tradition was officially launched. (Gene and Hazel had attended the 1948 Games in London, and been smitten.)
They didn’t make it to the Tokyo Games in 1964 and Tom never asked his parents why, but all three boys went along to Mexico City four years later.
Tom was 16 by then, his older brother 18.
“We were much more aware of the sports.”
Bob Beamon and his world-record long jump — a whopping 29 feet plus change. So long that the device officials used to measure it wouldn’t work and they had to supplement with a tape measure.
“He (Beamon) was so excited, running around, it was quite a performance.”
He remembers that head-first high jump by Dick Fosbury — a fresh-faced 21-year-old from Oregon — that spawned a change in the sport’s lexicon: The Fosbury flop.
And the fists in the air on the medal stand from Tommie Smith and John Carlos, a Black Power salute in protest against American society’s racism and injustice.
It was eye-opening for the brothers from Lincoln. And Mexico City was, too. The poverty cleaned up, the route to the Games lined with billboards featuring white doves.
And security? There wasn’t much in those days.
“I think my brother snuck in with the athletes one time.”
It’s 1972 now. Richard Nixon is president. There’s a war in Vietnam.
Tom had gone off to college at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth by the time the Munich Olympics rolled around.
He sailed over with his folks and brothers but came back to tend to his duties as his fraternity’s president.
Mark Spitz would win seven gold medals in swimming, a feat laid low by the horror of 11 Israeli athletes being taken hostage and murdered by the terrorist group Black September, along with a security guard.
“It ended up being a tragic Olympics.”
Then came Montreal. Uncle George and Aunt Betty Abel joined the Tallmans that year, the year they watched Bruce Jenner win the gold and set a world record in the decathlon and Sugar Ray Leonard box his way to the top of the medal stand.
It was loud in the ring for the match they watched, Tom says, and the officials were trying to get everyone to settle down.
“Big ol’ George Abel yelled for everybody to sit down and that worked for a little while.”
It’s almost 1980. We interrupt our coverage to announce the marriage of Tom Tallman and Sue Sjogren, who met in college and now were set to attend their first Olympics together.
But didn’t.
Moscow was hosting the 22nd Olympic Games and half the world decided not to attend, boycotting the Russian invasion of Afghanistan.
“The U.S. team decided not to go,” Tom says. “And we decided not to go.”
Says Sue: “I was a little mad at Jimmy Carter.”
She’s half-joking. And she happily settled for Los Angeles four years later, where they watched Carl Lewis fly by on his way to winning four gold medals.
They also lucked into tickets for gymnastics on the day a tiny bundle of muscle named Mary Lou Retton sprinted toward the vault — right smack in front of their corner seats — and scored a perfect 10.
“It was amazing,” Sue says. “The Romanian judges did not want to give it to her.”
The couple went off to Seoul in 1988, the year Tom’s mom died. (They loved the city and the culture. Loved watching the Olympic torch arrive in the town square right below their hotel room. Loved watching Florence Griffith Joyner and Greg Louganis.)
Tom’s dad died before the Barcelona Olympics rolled around in 1992, and that year the couple went alone to Spain, leaving their two young daughters with Sue’s parents.
(A gold medal for grandparents up to the task of watching a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old for three weeks!)
Spain was wonderful. Carl Lewis was wonderful, again.
The opening ceremonies were wonderful.
“The countries put on quite a show,” Sue says. “Seeing it on TV isn’t the same.”
Hazel and Gene's tradition had become their tradition. They put money aside with their eyes on the next Games.
"We'd save for three years to go," Tom says. "It was important to us."
In 1996, it was off to Atlanta with their girls, Andrea and Bethany, to a big house with aunts and uncles and cousins. Muhammad Ali — the young boxer Hazel Tallman shook hands with in Rome — helping light the torch with a hand shaking from Parkinson’s.
Down in Georgia, they saw Michael Johnson sprint in his gold shoes. A bomber shut down Centennial Park.
Then down under to Sydney in 2000. “The Australians were fun,” Tom says. (Who else is fun? The Brazilians. Those fans from the Netherlands.)
The Tallmans didn’t make it to Athens, the year their oldest went off to college.
By then they’d cut their Olympic visits to a week, with a week on the front end to sight see and take in the culture.
Like seeing Hong Kong and Shanghai, Tiananmen Square and the Great Wall before settling in at the 2008 Beijing Games, otherwise known as the Michael Phelps Olympics.
Like a side trip to Sweden to visit Sue’s far-flung relatives before the London Olympics in 2012, their first Olympics with a son-in-law and a would-be son-in-law along.
Like wine country in Argentina to sip Malbec and take in the snow-capped Andes before heading to Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
To cheer Phelps again and to marvel at swimming star Katie Ledecky.
They were grandparents by then. That 8-year-old boy who had his spaghetti cut in Rome now qualified for Social Security.
The Olympics filled their family with memories.
It took them to so many cities they wouldn’t have been to otherwise.
The Olympics almost got them to Tokyo.
And they have faith that it still will, all those athletes who worked so hard, all their countrymen and women together again in 2021.
“The world needs time to heal itself,” Tom says. ”I believe it will.”
