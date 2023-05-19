Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan opened their short co-headlining tour at Pinewood Bowl Thursday, each bringing a set primarily made up of their ‘90s/early 2000s hits.

Each was accompanied by a seven-piece band complete with fiddle and steel - this was a real country show.

Borh reached back to their earliest hits - Allan’s Waylon Jennings cover “Her Man,” Lawrence’s “Sticks and Stones” — and both had the 2,800 in the Pioneers Park amphitheater singing along to ballads.

,Lawrence gave the crowd the verses of “Alibis” and the choruses of “Texas Tornado” while Allan was backed by a giant choir on “Life Ain’t Always Beautiful” and “Best I’ve Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning).”

And both sang about drinking whiskey

Interestingly,Lawrence’s set was highlighted by a swinging instrumental version of Asleep at the Wheel’s “Miles and Miles of Texas,” a nice cover of Jamey Johnson’s “In Color” and a kicking “How A Cowgirl Says Goodbye.”

The coolest song of the night came from Allan - perfectly laid back “Smoke Rings in the Dark,” and, to his credit he mixed in a few songs from his latest album “Ruthless,” including an emotional “Temptation” and, appropriate for the evening “Waste of a Whiskey Drink.”

For me, the best moments of the show from the two old pros came during Lawrence’s set.

“We lost a few of our icons to COVID,” Lawrence said. “We’ve worked a tribute for you.”

Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” was followed by a dead on take on Charlie Pride’s “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” and Joe Diffie’s “John Deere Green” - a touching reminder of the greats and of the country tradition Allan and Lawrence are carrying forward.