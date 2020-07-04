Toyota’s Prius changed everything 20 years ago

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In late 1993, Takeshi Uchiyamada was tapped to develop Toyota’s flagship for the 21st century, a car to double the Corolla’s fuel economy. It would run on batteries at low speeds, gas above 30 mph, and use the engine and brakes to recharge its batteries. The Prius, which means “to go before” in Latin, debuted in Tokyo during 1995, began production in 1997, and came to the U.S. for 2000. Much has occurred since.

“The Prius proved to the auto industry that an alternative-powertrain vehicle can be dependable, reduce vehicle ownership costs, strive for innovation and be a desired product,” said Ed Laukes, vice president of marketing, Toyota Motor North America. “Additionally, Prius proved that people care about the environment, and what they drive projects an image of who they are, and many want that image to be environmentally conscious.”

Like the Model T a century before, the first-generation 2000-2003 Prius was a wobbly little car with a tall roofline and narrow track, but even on my first drive, I knew it foretold the future. Drivers faced a sparse dashboard dominated by a digital instrument display centered beneath the windshield. Trunk space was limited because batteries were placed behind the rear seats.