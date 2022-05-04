Seniors Live Their Best Lives at Immanuel

The sun is shining, birds are chirping and Immanuel Communities are filled with laughter, activity and vibrant retirement life. In the heart of Lincoln, residents are walking on trails, feeding the birds and making plans to attend happy hour. Inside the communities spring brings colorful pastels, potted plants returning to patios and plans for Mother’s Day. Grandkids are excited to see the new home for Grandma, and adult children are delighted to see Mom in a safe, welcoming atmosphere with her friends. Without a doubt, making the move to Immanuel was the right decision.

After a health emergency last year, current resident Lois consulted with her children regarding a move to a retirement community. Lois writes, “Immanuel offers a new home where I can be close to my family and our friends are nearby. The perfect sized apartment convinced us that we were already home. It was the right time, and this is the right place for us.” Although she had not previously considered living in a retirement community, she can’t imagine living anywhere else.

After a medical emergency it’s easy to see the benefits of living in a retirement community with the reassurance of friends and medical support staff just a call away. However, the move should be a consideration before there is a medical need.

Immanuel resident Mary Lou offers this advice to future residents, “Make the move to a retirement community sooner rather than later while you can enjoy time with friends and doing activities, of which there are innumerable options offered.” Mary Lou considered moving to Immanuel because she lived in the area. Over the last year she and her husband decided to make the move to one of the many independent apartments to enjoy maintenance-free living with the opportunity to garden and entertain family.

Children and grandchildren are just as impressed with Immanuel’s amenities. Families take comfort in knowing that care is just down the hall if needed; best friends are just a conversation away, and free transportation exists for trips to the store or weekly outings. Bob Brichetto, passionate advisor for Immanuel, helped his own parents move to a local community. Loretta, his mother, is still thriving, enjoying the social aspects and independence, even though she no longer drives. “Her social life is better than mine!” Brichetto jokes. He goes on to describe the selflessness of this generation. “The greatest gift a parent can give is to move to retirement living. Knowing my mom is safe and happy provides peace of mind for us kids—and that’s the best gift.”

This Mother’s Day, honor the mom or grandmother in your life by having open conversations about the future. Retirement living doesn’t mean the end of independence, but instead an enriched life with new hobbies, expanded social calendars, and a host of new experiences. At Immanuel, you’ll find more - more smiles between family and friends and more services and amenities to make each day incredible. Immanuel offers the very best in retirement living.

