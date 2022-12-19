Lincoln, It’s time to love what’s next

At Immanuel, we are called to serve others, to do what's right. At our core, we are about respecting and providing dignity, safety, and wellness for all, especially the seniors residing in our communities. That is the Immanuel Way, and we are proud to be the region's leader in expert retirement living.

Our mission is to help area seniors create new homes. The Immanuel Difference starts the moment you walk through our doors. With friendly staff and residents, there's always a seat at the table. We continuously reinvest profits, above operational expenses, directly into amenities and programming that benefit residents directly.

Care Levels - Tailored Living Options

Your best retirement. It’s our driving vision at Immanuel and the inspiration for an array of care levels to fit every need and empower seniors to live life on their terms. We offer the best in:

• 55+ Active Living

• Independent Living

• Assisted Living

• Memory Support

• Skilled Nursing

• Long-Term Care

Here, neighbors are in your season of life. Every program offering is intentional and features dedicated care providers. We get to know each resident so we can provide activities and attention tailored to specific needs.

Immanuel serves Lincoln through 3 of our 20 locations.

• The Landing

• Yankee Hill Village

• Grand Lodge

Community Spotlight: The Landing

The Landing, located at 3500 Faulkner Drive, was named Lincoln’s Best Senior Living Community for 2022. It has been a pillar in the Williamsburg neighborhood since 2001, The Landing serves area retirees with an extensive continuing care campus that includes upscale amenities. Residents enjoy onsite restaurants, a state-of-the-art wellness center, and various enrichment opportunities like continuing education classes and an art gallery. “There’s a lot of components that go into excellence in retirement living,” said Director of Communications, Connie Chisholm. “From healthcare support to amenities to the apartments themselves, there’s a fine balance between independence and coordinated community.”

Love What’s Next

Moving to an Immanuel community is an investment in a vibrant community of friends and neighbors, abundant retirement living, and the assurance that the best days are still to come. Active living choices are personal and vary greatly, but in our Immanuel communities, the opportunities are endless. We believe it's time to Love What's Next.

Immanuel is a Midwest leader in senior living, boasting a 135-year history of inspiring aging seniors to love their next chapter. Immanuel's not-for-profit mission allows for the continuous improvement of communities, programmatic initiatives, and resident experiences. From independent living to assisted living, memory support, 55+, affordable living, and long-term care, Immanuel offers an array of senior living communities and support centers throughout the metro. Learn more about Immanuel's communities and its nonprofit mission at Immanuel.com.