Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and had 18 rebounds while reaching yet another major milestone in leading No. 18 Indiana past No. 24 Rutgers 66-60 on Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana.

The fourth-year forward became the sixth player in school history with 2,000 career points and the first among them who also had 1,000 rebounds.

Jackson-Davis now has 2,004 points, 1,035 rebounds and a school-record 242 blocks. He's hit all three milestones during a stretch in which Indiana has won seven of eight games.

Miller Kopp added 18 points for the Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten), who moved into a tie for second place in the conference.

Clifford Omoruyi had 15 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5), who had won six straight over the Hoosiers. Cam Spencer finished with 14 points.

NO. 21 UCONN 87, NO. 10 MARQUETTE 72: Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points, and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season for the Huskies in Hartford, Connecticut.

Newton had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East), who won their third straight game after losing six of eight.

Adama Sanogo added 18 points, while Alex Karaban and Nahiem Alleyne each chipped in with 13 for Connecticut, which never trailed.

Tyler Kolek had 17 points to lead Marquette (19-6, 11-3), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Ben Gold and Stevie Mitchell each scored 12.

The Huskies outrebounded Marquette 48-24 and used 21 offensive boards to help them get 27 second-chance points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Creighton 77, Seton Hall 64: Four Bluejays scored in double figures in the wire-to-wire win, led by Emma Ronsiek with 21 points.

Lauren Jensen scored 17, Rachel Saunders 14 and Morgan Maly chipped in 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Creighton hit 11 three-pointers.