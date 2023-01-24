College BKB glance

Clifford Omoruyi had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Aundre Hyatt scored all 14 of his points in the second half, and Rutgers beat Penn State 65-45 on Tuesday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Hyatt scored eight straight points during Rutgers' 12-2 run to extend its lead to 51-38 with 8:29 left. The Scarlet Knights led by double figures the rest of the way and closed the game on an 8-0 run.

Paul Mulcahy had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists for Rutgers (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten).

Jalen Pickett had 15 points and eight rebounds for Penn State (13-7, 4-5).

ILLINOIS 69, OHIO STATE 60: Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, Jayden Epps added 14 points in his second career start and Illinois beat Ohio State in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois scored six straight points, spanning halftime, to build a 38-26 lead early in the second half. Ohio State scored the next five points before Epps opened and closed a 10-0 run with three-pointers to extend it to 48-31. The Buckeyes couldn't get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Matthew Mayer had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Coleman Hawkins added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten), which has won five of its last six games.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Justice Sueing added 13 for Ohio State (11-9, 3-6).

NO. 11 TCU 79, OKLAHOMA 52: Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and 11th-ranked TCU led throughout at Fort Worth, Texas.

Even without injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr., the Horned Frogs (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game's first 11 points.

It was the most lopsided-loss for Oklahoma (11-9, 2-6) since falling 77-47 to Baylor on Jan. 28, 2019.

NO. 20 MIAMI 86, FLORIDA STATE 63: Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised in Tallahassee, Florida.

Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide against the Seminoles.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

CREIGHTON 64, PROVIDENCE 46: Junior Emma Ronsiek had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bluejays in Providence, Rhode Island. Ronsiek scored 14 of the Bluejays' 23 first-half points.

Creighton (13-6, 7-4 Big East) held Providence to 3-of-13 shooting (23.1%) in the first quarter and forced eight turnovers in the first half.

Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Creighton.