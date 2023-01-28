5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $650,000

First time built in Lincoln is this wonderful ranch style home that is situated in a partial circle. The home has over 3200 sq/ft finished in this daylight-walkout home that backs to a commons area. As you approach the home you will fell right at home with the welcoming entryway. Open plan with vaulted ceiling in the Livingroom with the kitchen, snack bar and dining area. There is the Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, double vanities, and tiled shower. To finish out the main floor is another bedroom, pantry and laundry room. The walkout basement has 3 other bedrooms, large family room area plus the 3rd bathroom. Now for the deck and patio area. Both deck and patio are nearly 600 sq/ft that is unlike any other houses around. Also outback is a tree lined commons area, where at times you will enjoy watching a fox or two. Come check out my pride and joy home that is ready for you!!!