WCWS glance

OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas freshman Mia Scott is so shy that she hasn't spoken at a news conference all season.

There was nothing timid about the way she swung the bat on Thursday. She went 4 for 4 and helped the Longhorns beat No. 5 seed UCLA 7-2 in the opening game of the Women's College World Series.

Her performance was bolder than her recent ones.

“The story behind the story there is in super regionals, she really struggled,” Texas coach Mike White said. “She had a tough one. It was in her head."

She figured it all out against UCLA. She had a triple, a double and two singles for the Longhorns (44-19-1), who hadn’t won a World Series game since a semifinal run in 2013.

Texas’ Hailey Dolcini (23-10) held the Bruins to six hits in a complete game victory, the kind of gritty effort that got the unseeded Longhorns to Oklahoma City.

“Do they have a chip? Yeah, I think they do,” White said. “It’s been a tough year. Not a lot of things have gone our way, to tell you the truth, but they’ve kept their head about them. It’s not an excuse. It’s one of our mantras — no excuses, no regrets, and we’re here to play. It’s fun.”

Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2: Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams and No. 1 seed Oklahoma rolled past No. 9 seed Northwestern 13-2 in five innings Thursday on the opening day of the Women's College World Series.

The defending national champion Sooners pounded out 11 hits. Northwestern’s Danielle Williams (31-5) — a first-team NFCA All-American pitcher — lasted just three innings and took the loss.

Oklahoma (55-2) advanced to play rival Texas on Saturday in their first ever World Series meeting. Texas is responsible for one of Oklahoma's losses this season, though the Sooners won two of the three meetings. Saturday's winner would be just one victory from a spot in the best-of-three championship series.

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso considers it a plus that the Sooners are familiar with the Longhorns.

“I think it’s a benefit,” Gasso said. “We know what we’re dealing with. We know what to work on. We’ve seen it three times.”

Northwestern (45-12) will play UCLA in an elimination game Friday.

Florida 7, Oregon State 1: Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 and scored three runs to help 14th-seeded Florida beat Oregon State 7-1 on Thursday night in the Women's College World Series opener for both teams.

Avery Goelz had two hits and knocked in three runs and Charli Echols hit a solo homer for the Gators (49-17).

Natalie Lugo (12-5) stepped in for starter Lexie Delbrey and got the win in six innings of scoreless relief. She gave up one hit and struck out six.

Oregon State's Sarah Haendiges (13-7) pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits in the loss.

Florida advanced to play the winner between No. 7 seed Oklahoma State and unseeded Arizona on Saturday. Oregon State (39-21) will play the Oklahoma State-Arizona loser in an elimination game Friday.

