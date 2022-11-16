 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TNF capsule

TITANS (6-3) AT PACKERS (4-6)

7:15 p.m. TV: Amazon Prime

Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career, so it’s no surprise he’s been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5.

Rodgers and the Packers need another win this week against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans to help them climb into the playoff race after a poor start. The Packers snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset of the Cowboys. They’re back at Lambeau Field to take on the Titans.

Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns with one interception and has a 112.5 passer rating in his past six Thursday games.

With a trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles (8-1) up next, the Packers have a tough road to get back to .500. Led by Derrick Henry, the Titans have won six of seven after opening with two losses.

THE PICK: Packers 24-20.

