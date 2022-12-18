spt/121922/sport shorts/cs_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elias scores 28 to lead USC over No. 19 Auburn

Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 28 points and Southern California held off 19th-ranked Auburn 74-71 on Sunday for the Trojans’ fifth straight win.

Neither team led by more than six points in the second half of the teams’ first meeting since 1977.

The Trojans (9-3) were up 71-65 with 13 seconds remaining when Auburn made a run. Chris Moore and K.D. Johnson combined to make four straight free throws that cut the Tigers’ deficit to two points.

Ellis got fouled after catching an inbounds pass. He sank the first free throw but missed the second, leaving USC clinging to a 72-69 lead.

Johnson got fouled and made both to leave the Tigers trailing 72-71.

Ellis got fouled again with two seconds left, and this time he made both. Johnson missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Johni Broome led the Tigers (9-2) with 16 points and fouled out with seven seconds left.

MORE COLLEGES: Marcus Carr had 17 points and five assists as No. 7 Texas, playing again without suspended coach Chris Beard, beat Stanford 72-62 in Dallas. Carr sparked an eight-point frenzy in a 48-second span early in the second half that put the Longhorns ahead to stay, and he later ended their long shooting drought at the home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Timmy Allen and Si’Jabari Rice each had 15 points for the Longhorns (9-1). ... Mike Miles scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half as No. 21 TCU rolled to an easy home victory over Mississippi Valley State, 88-43. TCU (9-1) has won seven consecutive games since a one-point loss to Northwestern State on Nov. 14 briefly knocked it out of the AP top 25. The win was TCU’s largest margin of victory this season and the largest under head coach Jamie Dixon since a 37-point decision over Tennessee Tech in November 2017.

