spt/121122/sport shorts/cs_merged

Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury

The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the penalty told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Coach Dennis Allen received a $100,000 fine, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was fined $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan was fined $50,000 for the delay in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers’ 17-16 comeback win Monday night, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league does not announce fines.

Pro Football Talk was first to report the fines.

The Saints denied purposefully delaying the game in Tampa, describing medical attention Jordan sought before and afterward, and said they planned to appeal the fines.

Jordan expressed his displeasure with the fine on Twitter: “Most expensive fine to date from the @NFL came in yesterday… added stressor for no reason.”

In another tweet, he said: “Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge. ‘Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways & for what a ‘deliberate action to delay game’ before a tm punts? ...”

Jordan’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, posted on Twitter that he plans to appeal.

“We are appealing the idiotic fine by @NFL what a joke—@camjordan94 more details to follow… ,” Hendrickson wrote.

