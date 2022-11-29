spt/113022/sport shorts_merged

Tiger discusses his leg, peace between PGA, LIV

Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday in Nassau, Bahamas, that “I don’t have much left in this leg.”

He also doesn’t have much hope the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded rival league can get along unless Greg Norman is out as LIV Golf’s leader.

“Not right now. Not with their leadership. Not with Greg there and his animosity toward the tour itself,” Woods said. “I don’t see that happening.”

Rory McIlroy also said in Dubai two weeks ago that Norman needs to “exit stage left” before there can be any meaningful discussions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Woods artfully skirted around other questions on Tuesday, such as details on two unexpected surgeries he had last year and whether the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge should be getting points toward the world ranking.

He was forceful on the effect of LIV Golf, referring to friction the rival league has caused and how lawsuits stand in the way of any reconciliation.

“If one side has so much animosity — someone trying to destroy our tour — then how do we work with that?” Woods said.

COLLEGES: Lance Leipold signed his lucrative contract extension at Kansas, which includes a massive pay raise for the Jayhawks’ football coach along with his assistants and staff, and could keep him tied to the school through the 2029 season. … Georgia Tech named interim coach Brent Key to the full-time position after he led the team to a 4-4 finish. Key, 44, was in his fourth season as assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Geoff Collins was fired on Sept. 26. … Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced. Details of the deal were not released.

BASEBALL: Jose Abreu was introduced in Houston after signing a three-year contract with the World Series champions, adding another powerful hitter to a lineup full of them and filling the team’s biggest offseason need. … The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted to extend the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2027. The 50-year-old Clark — who had a 15-year big league career, mostly with the Tigers and Diamondbacks — helped broker the players’ current labor deal with MLB.