spt/010423/sport shorts_merged

Source: Michigan’s Harbaugh in talks with NFL’s Panthers
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team does not typically release details of its coaching search.
Charlotte Sports Live was first to report the conversation. The Panthers’ head coaching search is expected to begin in earnest in the coming weeks.
Carolina (6-10) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday following a 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Steve Wilks has been serving as interim head coach after Matt Rhule, now the head coach at Nebraska, was fired in the middle of his third season as head coach. The Panthers are 5-6 under Wilks.
MORE FOOTBALL: Art McNally, the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died.
BASKETBALL: Donovan Mitchell’s desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory Monday over the Chicago Bulls shouldn’t have counted. The reason: Mitchell stepped “over the plane of the free throw line before the ball touches the basket ring,” the NBA said. It’s a violation, and Chicago should have been given possession with 4.7 seconds remaining and the Bulls leading 130-128.
TENNIS: Martina Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, said Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer.