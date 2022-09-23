Sport shorts

This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport.

Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Lincoln native Jack Sock of Team World.

The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer.

“It's been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”

When the match and, with it, his time in professional tennis ended, Federer hugged Nadal, then Tiafoe and Sock. And then Federer began crying. There were plenty of tears to go around; Nadal wiped his own away, too.

GOLF: The first Canadian pairing in Presidents Cup history gave the U.S. rookies all they could handle. The Americans never trailed and led 2 up through 10 holes, only for Corey Conners to birdie the 11th and 13th to tie the match. Billy Horschel made a key birdie on the par-5 16th with Taylor Pendrith in close for birdie. Max Homa took care of the rest. He made a 12-foot birdie on the 17th for a 1-up lead, and after Pendrith made a 15-footer for birdie on the 18th, Homa matched it from 12 feet for the win.