Sport shorts

Carl Yuan is definitely here in Omaha.

Any doubt about that — earlier in the week, an early entry list omitted the No. 1 golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour point standings — was erased Saturday.

Yuan tied the Pinnacle Bank Championship record round of 62 at Indian Creek, making seven birdies and holing out for an eagle on a par 4. He shot up the leaderboard from making the cut by one to having the clubhouse lead at 11-under until Ben Taylor’s hole-out eagle on the 18th hole for the second 62 of the day.

The first 62 shot in the six years of PBCs also was in the third round, by Sam Ryder in 2017. His circumstances were different — he led by seven as a result and finished as a tournament-record eight-stroke winner.

At 7,107 yards, Saturday was the shortest Indian Creek had been set up. To spice up the back nine, the tees on the par-4 No. 12 — 456 yards on the scorecard — were pushed to 284 yards to entice driving the green.

Yuan tried, with a 3-wood. Wasn’t a good shot. He was in the rough 40 yards from the pin.

Holed it.

MORE GOLF: American Amanda Doherty led the ISPS Handa World Invitational for the third straight day and was still one shot ahead, on 12-under 206 for the tournament, in her bid for a first LPGA Tour title. Georgia Hall and Peiyun Chien, who both shot 70s, are the nearest challengers to Doherty, who shot 72. ... Saki Baba of Japan routed American Bailey Shoemaker 7 and 6 on Saturday at Chambers Bay to reach the U.S. Women’s Amateur final. The 17-year-old Baba will face 21-year-old Canadian Monet Chun, a rising junior at Michigan, in the 36-hole final Sunday. Baba won five of the first seven holes and made an 18-foot birdie on No. 10 for a six-hole lead. Chun, competing in her first USGA championship, beat UCLA player Annabel Wilson of Ireland 2 and 1.

HOCKEY: Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship. Matt Coronato, Red Savage and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the defending champion Americans. Andrew Oke stopped 11 shots in the first two periods and Remington Keopple made four saves in the third.