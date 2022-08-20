Sport shorts

Kyle Larson zoomed past Ty Gibbs and William Byron when the two leaders made contact with under five laps to go, then held off AJ Allmendinger to win the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

Byron and Gibbs dominated the 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course but came together after the final restart. Byron swung wide coming out of the first turn, a 90-degree downhill right-hander, and the two were side-by-side up through the esses before they collided. Larson was in the perfect spot to take advantage and zoomed past into the lead, holding off Allmendinger for his first road course win in the series.

The 40-year-old Allmendinger, the series points leader, had won three of the four road course races in the series this season for Kaulig Racing.

GYMNASTICS: Brody Malone cruised to his second national gymnastics title on Saturday night to cement his status atop the American men's program with the Paris Olympics less than two years away. The 22-year-old Malone posted a two-day total of 176.950, more than five points ahead of longtime national team member Donnell Whittenburg in second and teenager Asher Hong in third.

COLLEGES: Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career. Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, picking the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will have one year of eligibility remaining, although he could petition the NCAA for another.