Sport shorts

In the hurdles world before Sydney McLaughlin, it took years to shave fractions of seconds off records, and winning races didn't always mean rewriting history.

This once-in-a-lifetime athlete is obliterating that mindset as quickly as she's destroying the records she sets again and again and again.

For the fourth time in 13 months, the 22-year-old McLaughlin set the world record. Late Friday night, she ran the 400-meter hurdles at world championships in 50.68 seconds. She shattered her old mark by 0.73 seconds, a ridiculous number for a race of this distance and an amount of time that, in the world before McLaughlin, it had taken 33 years to trim.

"It's unreal," McLaughlin said in the post-race interview on the track.

Also unreal: The 1.59-second margin between her and second-place finisher Femke Bol. And that McLaughlin's main rival, Dalilah Muhammad, finished third in 53.13 seconds, a time that would've won the world title with ease a mere seven years ago.

After McLaughlin received her gold medal and listened to "The Star-Spangled Banner," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe handed her a $100,000 check — the prize for breaking the record at worlds. This marked the fourth straight major race in which she's bettered the mark.

FOOTBALL: The Tennessee Titans have signed safety and ex-Husker Josh Kalu to the roster and waived safety Rodney Clemons. Kalu played 28 games with Tennessee between 2018 and 2020 with 26 tackles, a pass defensed, 15 special teams stop and a blocked field goal to preserve a Titans' win over Kansas City in November 2019.

AUTO RACING: Noah Gragson kept a hard-charging Ty Gibbs at bay down the stretch and held on to win his third Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday night at Pocono Raceway. Gragson also won at Phoenix and Talladega and he took JR Motorsports to victory lane for the second straight weekend. Justin Allgaier won last week at New Hampshire. ... Zane Smith clinched the regular season NASCAR Truck Series championship and Chandler Smith took the checkered flag Saturday at Pocono Raceway. ... Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap at 169.991 mph Saturday and is joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson start third and fourth. Hamlin won his 36th career pole ahead of Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway.

CYCLING: Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France.