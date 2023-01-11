Sport shorts

UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday in Las Vegas for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve.

“There are no excuses for it,” he said. "It's something I'm going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life.

“There's no defense for this, and people should not be defending me over this thing, no matter what. All the criticism I have received this week is 100% warranted and will receive in the future.”

White was caught on video made public by TMZ slapping his wife while they vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The video shows his slap came as a retaliation after she slapped him first. Others at the party then intervened.

White said he was especially disappointed in himself because he has been advocate against violence on women.

“I was very opinionated on this and I still am," he said. “It's crazy that I'm even sitting here having this conversation with you guys.”

COLLEGES: Northwestern has hired an outside attorney to investigate alleged hazing within its football program after it was made aware of the alleged hazing following this past season. … The NCAA Division I Council voted to eliminate the voluntary coach designation and increase the number of coaches allowed in baseball, softball, ice hockey and men's and women's basketball. … Chicago State, a predominantly Black institution with an enrollment of about 2,300, is considering adding a Division I football team. The school did not mention which Division I tier it would join — FBS or FCS. It already has 15 Division I teams. … The Arizona State women's basketball team forfeited games Friday at No. 10 Utah and Sunday at Colorado because the Sun Devils said they didn't have enough healthy players.

BASEBALL: Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz has agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

AUTO RACING: Jimmie Johnson on Wednesday revealed his rebranded NASCAR team and said he will drive the No. 84 — the reverse of his longtime No. 48 — when the seven-time champion competes for Legacy Motor Club. It replaces Petty GMS, the name the two-car Cup team had last year when Maury Gallagher became the primary owner of Richard Petty's organization.

TENNIS: Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced on social media, including a picture of an ultrasound. The 25-year-old Osaka has been dating Cordae, a rapper, for years.