 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sport shorts

  • Updated
  • 0

Casper Ruud claimed a 55-shot point to end the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal while building a big lead against Karen Khachanov and held on for a 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 victory Friday that put him in his second Grand Slam title match of the year.

When it ended, spectators in Arthur Ashe Stadium called out his name, “Ruuuuud!” — and it sounded sort of as if they were booing, rather than saluting.

Ruud, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, is a 23-year-old from Norway who can move from No. 7 to No. 1 in the rankings by winning the championship at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

“After Roland Garros, I was, of course, extremely happy,” Ruud said, “but also humble enough to think that could be my only final of my career.”

Well, here he is, back at that stage just a few months later. His opponent in this final on Sunday will be No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or No. 26 Frances Tiafoe of the United States. Like Ruud, Alcaraz went into Friday with a chance to rise to replace 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev atop the rankings after the tournament.

People are also reading…

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Nate Diaz will take on fellow veteran welterweight Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event showdown with Diaz. The top three fights on the pay-per-view card were shuffled because of Chimaev's failed weight cut Friday, but all six fighters will still compete Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

AUTO RACING: John Hunter Nemechek chased down Carson Hocevar over the final laps at Kansas Speedway on Friday night, passing him as the white flag flew and denying Hocevar's last-gasp chance at advancing in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs. Hocevar ran out of fuel and coasted across in second place, but he needed the win to advance. Nemechek's pass allowed Christian Eckes to sneak into the final playoff spot, while three-time series champion Matt Crafton also was eliminated.

FOOTBALL: The Tennessee Titans and safety Amani Hooker agreed to terms Friday on a multiyear contract extension. Terms of the deal were not announced. The Titans open the season Sunday by hosting the New York Giants.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volleyball

Volleyball

Madi Kubik had 13 kills and Whitney Lauenstein added nine kills and six blocks to help lead the No. 2-ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-…

OWH print only sider

OWH print only sider

OMAHA — As the final ball fell out of Keeley Davis’ reach, the Nebraska volleyball team erupted on the floor. Three hours, five sets and blow …

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final

The Champions League group stage kicks off Tuesday with an unusual schedule in this unique World Cup season. The tournament in Qatar has split the world's top club competition into a sprint and a marathon. The group stage squeezes six rounds into eight weeks and ends Nov. 2. Congestion was caused by shutting down top-tier European soccer during the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup. Teams never usually play Champions League groups in consecutive weeks but this season must do so three times. It adds up to a 59-day group stage then a 220-day wait for an untypically late final on June 10.

Sue Bird's career ends as Aces top Storm to reach to Finals

Sue Bird's career ends as Aces top Storm to reach to Finals

Sue Bird’s career came to an end as Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, and the Las Vegas Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 97-92 win over the Seattle Storm in Game 4 of their semifinal series. The Aces won the best-of-five series 3-1, all the games tense, pressure-packed and filled with spectacular shot-making. The Aces ended up making more, most notably Gray, who made five of six shots down the stretch and scored 12 of the final 20 points for the Aces. It will be the third Finals appearance in franchise history for Las Vegas.

Sport shorts

Dustin Johnson gave LIV Golf its first big moment Sunday when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win …

Chicago: Kirkwood Bar & Grill

Chicago: Kirkwood Bar & Grill

The atmosphere: Plan to show up early for big games if you want a table — as there is often a line of people waiting to get in. ... Another in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News