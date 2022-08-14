Sport shorts

The leather cards were already punched, but the Pinnacle Bank Championship still needed a winner.

It was Robby Shelton, once Ben Taylor’s birdie putt went off line on the 18th green at Indian Creek.

Shelton shot 65 Sunday — going 11-under on the weekend — to be the first two-time winner on this year’s Korn Ferry Tour.

Taylor was a stroke back after sharing the 54-hole lead.

Both already knew they’d return to the 18th green for their graduation ceremony to the PGA Tour being among the top 25 in points in the KF Tour’s regular season that ended with the PBC. The 25 who started the week atop the standings finished there.

Shelton, who’s returning to the PGA Tour after a year’s absence, was two strokes off the lead entering Sunday that turned out ideally for spectating after a hot week.

Since he had his card locked up, Shelton said he took it easy on the front nine. Made it look easy with a 5-under 31 on an eagle and three birdies.

MORE GOLF: Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners.

AUTO RACING: Three-time season champion Antron Brown raced to his first victory as a team owner Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals. Brown broke a 30-event drought, beating four-time defending series champion Steve Torrence in the final round for his 69th victory and first since the third race of the 2021 season. The 46-year-old Brown had a 3.902-second run at 309.49 mph at Heartland Motorsports Park.