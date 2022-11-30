spa/120122/TNF capsule/jk_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BILLS (8-3) AT PATRIOTS (6-5)

TV: Amazon Prime, 7:15 p.m.

Josh Allen and the Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season.

The Bills already lost to Miami and the Jets and will face all three of their division rivals over the next three weeks as the jumbled AFC East has a chance to send four teams to the playoffs.

Buffalo has won two straight on the road against the Patriots. Extending that streak won’t be easy. The Bills are dealing with illness that has forced several players to miss practice and won’t have edge rusher Von Miller because of a knee injury.

Both teams are coming off games on Thanksgiving. Buffalo earned a last-second win in Detroit, while the Patriots lost a tight game in Minnesota. Mac Jones threw for 382 yards and two TDs in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings.

THE PICK: Bills 23-20.

