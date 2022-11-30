Soccer notebook

DOHA, Qatar — American soccer hopes to be ascendant, to challenge the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA in the competition for U.S. market share.

Reaching the World Cup final 16 with Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Iran was another step for a team whose success is measured in television viewers and buzz along with final scores.

“I don’t know the final numbers, but I’m sure there was a lot of people watching,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “You see how resilient this group is. You see how unified this group is. You see what type of energy and output they put into every single game. And then along the way, there’s some pretty good soccer. That’s the American spirit, the way this group plays, and I think people will appreciate that, especially back home.”

The Americans opened with a 1-1 draw with Wales that was seen by 11.7 million on English- and Spanish-language U.S. broadcasts and followed with a 0-0 tie against England that was viewed by 19.98 million on Black Friday, when schools were off and many offices closed. President Joe Biden took note of the victory against Iran when speaking in Bay City, Michigan.

“They did it! God love ’em,” Biden said.

A victory Saturday against the Netherlands would put the U.S. in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. The status of Christian Pulisic is uncertain after he bruised his pelvis crashing into the goalkeeper while scoring against Iran. The U.S. Soccer Federation did not make Pulisic available to media Wednesday but posted a video of him dribbling a ball. He’s considered day-to-day.

“We may be the underdog,” said Brenden Aaronson, who replaced Pulisic at the start of the second half. “The Dutch are a world power and they’ve been that for many, many tournaments. So I think for us, it’s just going in there with no fear and playing the way we have been this entire tournament. And I think good things will come out of it.”

Matt Turner, the first U.S. goalkeeper with consecutive World Cup shutouts since 1930, was overcome with emotion at the final whistle. Turner thought back to how the U.S. performance in 2010 helped convert him to soccer.

He was a high school baseball player who played soccer full-time, then switched emphasis. Turner’s journey took him to a Major League Soccer debut in 2018, a transfer to Arsenal last summer and now success on soccer’s biggest stage.

“This is just an unbelievable experience for me, given my story,” he said. “Almost everything is a carbon copy of the feelings that I felt as a fan in 2010. And to be able to have a say in the result that gets us through to the next round is huge — it was just very emotional for a lot of reasons for me.”

The American lineup against Iran was the youngest of any team at this year’s tournament and the youngest for the Americans since 1990, averaging 24 years, 321 days. Iran coach Carlos Queiroz, a former U.S. Soccer Federation adviser, praised their pace, which forced his team to adjust.

“When we play a team with Ferraris who need space to accelerate, the best way to play against them is to close the highways so they can’t gain speed,” he said.

A daunting task against the Dutch is ahead: The U.S. has five losses and six draws in 11 World Cup matches against European opponents since upsetting Portugal 3-2 in a 2002 opener.

“It’s a great opportunity but it’s not something that we’re going into it thinking it’s an honor. We deserve to be in the position we’re in and we want to keep going,” Berhalter said. “So for us, it’s about how we recover from this game and prepare to play against a very good Dutch team, very well-coached, ton of quality all over the field, and we have to come up with an idea of how to beat them.”

U.S. women gets boon: The U.S. women’s team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament, thanks to a new deal to split World Cup earnings.

Tuesday’s U.S. win against Iran increased the World Cup prize money to approximately $380,000 for each player on the squad.

The same applies to players on the U.S. roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup because of the new collective bargaining agreements between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the men’s and women’s unions.

Under those deals, 90% of the World Cup prize money paid by world soccer body FIFA to the USSF will be pooled and shared equally between the players on this year’s men’s World Cup roster and next year’s Women’s World Cup roster.

Men’s rosters were increased to 26 this year, and the size of rosters for next year’s Women’s World Cup currently is listed as 23 in FIFA’s regulatons. If women’s rosters also are increased to 26 per squad, the prize money share for each player would come to $380,769.

The American women’s received a $110,000 bonus for winning the 2019 World Cup.

FIFA is awarding $440 million in prize money to the 32 nations at this year’s World Cup. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Stoppage time raises game average: Adding more time at the end of World Cup games to compensate for stoppages has raised the average active playing time to 59 minutes, FIFA’s head of refereeing said Wednesday.

Pierluigi Collina said FIFA was “quite happy (with) the result” of games routinely extending from the 90 minutes of regulation to more than 100 total.

The ball is now actively in play for 55 to 67 minutes, the Italian official said.

Active playing time was as little as 52 minutes for some games at the 2018 World Cup when video review of referees’ decisions debuted and some reviews took more than two minutes.

“People are here to watch matches and be entertained,” Collina said in an interview filmed and distributed by FIFA. “It’s like to attend a concert — you are happy and ask for an encore of the singer.”

Neymar hoping to play: Brazil forward Neymar was undergoing ankle treatment in a swimming pool Wednesday to try to recover in time to play again at the World Cup.

Neymar continued his physiotherapy in a pool at the team’s hotel along with left back Alex Sandro, who has an injured hip. They were jogging and doing other exercises in the pool.

Both players, along with right back Danilo, aren’t available for the team’s final group match against Cameroon on Friday. Neymar and Danilo got hurt in the 2-0 win over Serbia last week. They missed the 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday.

Brazil reached the round of 16 in advance with its win against Switzerland. A draw against Cameroon will be enough to give Brazil first place in Group G.