San Diego: Duck Dive

Duck Dive

Duck Dive is a Husker football watch site in San Diego.

The atmosphere: The Duck Dive -- in the Pacific Beach neighborhood -- has been managed by past Nebraska football players and has been an awesome place for Nebraska fans who are touring the San Diego area, and Pacific Beach is a great place for tourists to catch a Husker game while here. The area has quite a few alumni and most game days we will fill the place inside and out. -- Randy De George, president of San Diego Huskers.

The menu: Runza-style sandwiches and red drinks.

The traditions: The chapter sells T-shirts with money going toward scholarship funds for students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

