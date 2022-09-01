San Diego: Duck Dive

The atmosphere: The Duck Dive -- in the Pacific Beach neighborhood -- has been managed by past Nebraska football players and has been an awesome place for Nebraska fans who are touring the San Diego area, and Pacific Beach is a great place for tourists to catch a Husker game while here. The area has quite a few alumni and most game days we will fill the place inside and out. -- Randy De George, president of San Diego Huskers.
The menu: Runza-style sandwiches and red drinks.
The traditions: The chapter sells T-shirts with money going toward scholarship funds for students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
