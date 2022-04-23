 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NU's Vavrova battles through tricky second round to have crack at Big Ten title Sunday

Nebraska women's golfer Michaela Vavrova will have a shot at a Big Ten title Sunday.

Vavrova shot a 2-over-par 73 in Saturday's second round of the Big Ten women's golf championship at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.

Vavrova, who was tied for the individual lead after Friday's first round, is now in fifth place with a two-round total of 141 (1-over-par). She trails leader Michigan's Monet Chun by five strokes.

Michaela Vavrova

Vavrova

The Huskers moved up one spot in the team standings to seventh with help from Vavrova and Kirsten Baete, who is 13th individually (144).

Vavrova, a sophomore from Slovakia, battled around two bogeys and a double-bogey Saturday by carding two birdies and 13 pars. 

Michigan leads the team race by four strokes.

Nebraska women's golf logo 2014
