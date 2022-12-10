No. 1 Bellevue West revs up in the second half to pull away from North Star in battle of unbeatens

For about 15 minutes Saturday, Lincoln North Star had top-ranked Bellevue West right where the Gators wanted it.

The high-flying Thunderbirds were getting stuck against North Star's defense. And while the Gators were turning it over on offense, those giveaways weren't fueling Bellevue West's transition game.

Then JaVarius Welch completed a three-point play, and with a minute left in the first half, North Star trailed just 21-16 against a team averaging 84 points in its first three games.

What followed was classic Bellevue West.

The Thunderbirds scored seven points in the final minute of the second quarter. They exploded for 30 more in the third quarter. And a contest that looked like it might be a march to 50 instead ended with Bellevue West chasing 80 again.

They didn't get there, but the Thunderbirds still pulled away for a 75-47 victory at North Star High School.

"We were running uphill in show shoes, it seemed like, the whole first half," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "So to get those (points) quick at the end of the quarter got us a little momentum, and then the game got going a little bit."

North Star (2-1), one of the surprises of the early part of the season under first-year coach Lee Steinbrook with a buzzer-beating win over Millard South on opening night and a road win over No. 3 Creighton Prep two nights later, turned the ball over on its first three possessions of the game, and four of its first six.

But the Gators' defense was doing the job, choking off the paint with 6-foot-8 Brennon Clemmons and 6-foot-8 Antallah Sandlin'el, and limiting the Thunderbirds' second shots — Sandlin'el had 11 first-half rebounds.

Bellevue West (4-0), which had scored 81, 86, and 86 points in its first three games, made just two shots in a 7-minute, 28-second stretch spanning the first and second quarters as North Star hung around.

But Clemmons went down with a leg injury one minute into the second quarter and didn't return. And eventually, the dam broke.

"We thought that in the half court we were getting exactly what we wanted, but just silly turnovers just kept it kind of out of our reach. Then Brennon went down, and that took us out of our game plan a little bit," Steinbrook said. "But they’re a really good team. If you give them an inch, they’re going to take it. So as soon as we got out of our game plan and the game started going a little fast, then they took advantage."

Bellevue West's half-ending spurt turned a five-point lead into a 28-16 cushion at the break. The teams traded buckets in a frantic start to the third quarter, but Bellevue West is a lot more comfortable with frantic than most teams.

The Thunderbirds extended the lead to 24 with a 12-0 run that took about three minutes. By the time the third-quarter buzzer sounded, Bellevue West had gone 12-for-16 from the floor with a trio of three-pointers in eight minutes. Going back to the end of the first half, Bellevue West outscored North Star 37-17 in nine minutes of game action.

Creighton commit Josiah Dotzler led Bellevue West with 16 points. Jaden Jackson scored all 13 of his points in the second half, while Steven Poulicek finished with 12.

Lazerek Houston paced North Star with 13 points, 12 coming after halftime. Sandlin'el was shut out on the glass in the second half, but finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.