The Los Angeles Chargers placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on injured reserve with a torn groin Wednesday.

He will undergo surgery and coach Brandon Staley said that he is hopeful Bosa can return at some point later in the season.

Bosa tore his groin during the first quarter of Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bosa, who is in his seventh season, was expected to team with Khalil Mack to form one of the top pass-rushing duos in the league.

During the first two games, things had gone according to plan, as they combined for 5 1/2 sacks, 20 quarterback pressures and 13 hurries.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed nine games in 2018 because of a foot injury.

Jets' Wilson to start: Zach Wilson was back under center for the New York Jets, taking snaps and preparing to start for the first time this season.

“It's the happiest I've been in a month,” the second-year quarterback said with a big smile Wednesday.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson will make his season debut at Pittsburgh on Sunday “if all goes well this week” at practice, six weeks after having knee surgery.

Bucs hope to play at home: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who moved their football operations to South Florida to avoid Hurricane Ian, remain hopeful of being able to return home to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Bucs practiced at the Miami Dolphins' training facility Wednesday, describing the experience as different, but insisting the disruption to their routine will not hinder their ability to prepare for the team they beat in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Family members, and even some pets, accompanied players and coaches in relocating ahead of the storm making landfall on Florida’s west coast.

Patriots' Hoyer ready: If Mac Jones can't play Sunday for the Patriots at Green Bay, veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will start in his place.

But Bill Belichick is still leaving open the possibility that his second-year quarterback will be ready to go.

That's about as much as the Patriots coach was wiling to share about the status of the left ankle injury that's left Jones in danger of missing a start for the first time in his career.

Jones did not participate in Wednesday's practice and Belichick also declined to confirm whether Jones' injury was a high ankle sprain.

Hoyer has made starts for seven NFL teams during his 14-year career, but has lost his past 11 and amassed a record of just 16-23. The 2020 start he made for New England in its loss at Kansas City was his lone start with the Patriots. He stepped in that day for Cam Newton, who was out with COVID-19.

McCaffrey faces another setback: Just when it appeared Christian McCaffrey was looking healthy and rounding into form, the Carolina star running back is dealing with another setback.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey has a quadriceps injury.

McCaffrey doesn’t normally practice on Wednesdays because the team is taking measures to limit his workload given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different than normal as his absence is considered injury-related.

Rhule said McCaffrey's injury is something that “popped up” Monday after the team’s 22-14 win against New Orleans on Sunday.