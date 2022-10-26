The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

Chicago gets a fourth-round draft pick in 2023 in return.

Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles (6-0) are the lone undefeated team and have one of the NFL's best defenses. Philadelphia, coming off a bye, hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.

“I think it's another great player on this team,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “He has a history of being a great defensive end and edge rusher. I think he'll help us out in a number of ways. Adds a lot of depth, and I'm excited to meet him."

The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent's franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season.

With Quinn, an Eagles defensive line that already has Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Jordan Davis becomes that much more daunting. He replaces defensive end Derek Barnett, who tore an ACL in the opener at Detroit.

Elliott has knee sprain: Ezekiel Elliott writhed on the ground Sunday after suffering what the Cowboys running back hoped was only a deep bruise to his right knee. He returned in the second half and looked OK, hurdling over a Detroit safety on an 18-yard gain during his second carry back.

As it turns out, the injury with a hyperextension mechanism is more involved than a bruise.

Elliott missed practice Wednesday because of a knee sprain, Mike McCarthy said. The Cowboys coach did not specify which ligament is sprained but said that the injury is different from the slight PCL tear that robbed Elliott of his explosiveness most of last season.

Elliott said Wednesday his knee feels “stiff,” and he is unsure about whether he will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Dalton remains Saints' starter: New Orleans coach Dennis Allen has decided that Andy Dalton will remain the Saints starting quarterback for a fifth straight week — even though Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return.

“We’ve been moving the ball effectively. We’ve scored points," Allen said. "So, we’re going to continue down that road with Andy.”

New Orleans (2-5) has lost five of six games and dropped two straight. But as the Saints prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, they're just one game out of first place in the NFC South — a division in which every team has a losing record.

The Saints have averaged 31 points per game during Dalton's four starts after averaging 17 points in Winston's three starts.

Wilson 'ready to roll': Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson proclaimed himself “ready to roll” despite a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Wilson was a limited participant in practice and coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic.

“I feel great, ready to roll,” Wilson said. “I'm super locked in and ready to hopefully get a big win in London.”

Wilson, who was held out of last week's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets by Hackett because of a strained hamstring, estimated he stayed on his feet for half of the eight-hour flight to Britain.

Browns put LB Phillips on IR: Cleveland starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral tear sustained in a loss to Baltimore, his second major injury in two seasons.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips is likely done for the season and will need surgery. He got hurt while making a tackle in the second half of Cleveland's 23-20 loss to the Ravens. The Browns (2-5) have dropped four straight.

Receiver Moore returns to Jets practice: Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week.

Moore, in his second season, has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets' surprising 5-2 start. He was held out from practice last Thursday and Friday and didn't travel with the team to Denver, where New York got its fourth straight win.