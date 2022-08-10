Cornerback Terrell Bonds has talked about being a member of the NFL's Tennessee Titans since he played in college at Tennessee State.

Five years after his college days ended, he's finally on the Titans' roster as a training camp signee.

“For it to actually come true now, it's crazy and I'm thankful for it,” Bonds said.

Bonds owes his latest football opportunity to the revived USFL, where he played 10 games this spring with the Pittsburgh Maulers, and he's got lots of company as the NFL starts its first week of preseason games Thursday. Bonds is among 42 players from the USFL's inaugural season signed by 26 of the NFL's 32 teams as of Tuesday.

USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin now is with Dallas, while All-USFL offensive lineman Cameron Hunt signed with the Chargers and All-USFL tight end Sal Cannella joined the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver (12) has been the most popular position for NFL teams, followed by cornerback (nine), as NFL teams look for help in training camps.

Like Bonds, Turpin has been scrambling to keep his dreams of professional football alive since his college career at TCU ended during the 2018 season. Turpin has bounced from the Fan Controlled Football League, Spring League and finally the USFL before being signed by Dallas for camp.

Rams' McVay finalizes extension

Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay and the team didn't reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles.

“I feel good,” McVay said. “It was always kind of really good dialogue that existed. These things, they take time, but I think it’s important.”

McVay didn't specify when he finalized the deal, but it apparently happened before training camp. The 36-year-old coach is beginning his sixth season in charge of the Rams, and he has been the youngest coach in the NFL throughout his tenure.

Bengals' Burrow still recovering

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is still on the mend from an appendectomy two weeks ago, and there is no timetable for his participation in training camp.

The third-year quarterback, who last season led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years, has been observing practice from a golf cart or scooter. He drew a hearty cheer from fans at a recent practice when he picked up a football and tossed it around.

“Every day has been a very encouraging day for him,” coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. “I'm not going to make a prediction.”

Watson's debut still tentative

Deshaun Watson's debut for the Browns is tentative and subject to change.

The same is true for his first season in Cleveland.

Watson is scheduled to start the exhibition opener — his first game action since 2020 — at Jacksonville on Friday while the quarterback waits to see if the NFL succeeds in keeping him off the field for the entire season.

The three-time Pro Bowler is facing a potential year-long suspension and fine from the league for alleged sexual misconduct against two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans.

Last week, an independent arbitrator suspended Watson for six games, but the league wasn't satisfied with the decision, appealed and is hoping for a much lengthier punishment, as well as a significant fine and that he undergo treatment before being considered for reinstatement.

Saints make two moves

New Orleans cut veteran running back Malcolm Brown and waived defensive back Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.

Thompson appeared to have a serious lower leg injury during Tuesday's practice. His injury designation means he could wind up on the Saints' injured reserve list if he is not claimed or does not reach an injury settlement.

Brown is a seven-year NFL veteran who spent his first six seasons with the St. Louis and Rams before playing last season for Miami.

Cleveland kick returner out for year

Cleveland Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. was placed on injured reserve after tests confirmed he tore his left Achilles tendon during practice.

Grant will miss the season, forcing the Browns to find another option to fix their lackluster return game. The 5-foot-6 Grant was signed as a free agent in the offseason to handle punt and kickoff returns.

He made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season while playing for Chicago (11 games) and Miami (four). Grant has returned four kickoffs for touchdowns and two punts for scores in six seasons as a pro.