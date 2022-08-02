The NFL suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.

The league's investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his and Payton's agent, Don Yee.

The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17.

“The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations.”

The investigation concluded the Dolphins violated the league's anti-tampering policy on three separate occasions. The Dolphins had impermissible communications with Brady as early as August 2019 through the 2020 postseason, while he was under contract to the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins again had impermissible communications with both Brady and his agent, Yee, no later than early December 2021 and after the season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those discussions focused on Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility he would play for the Dolphins.

The third tampering violation involved Payton. In January, the Dolphins had impermissible communications with Yee about having Payton serve as Miami’s head coach. The Dolphins did not seek consent from New Orleans to have those discussions, which occurred before Payton announced his decision to retire from the Saints. Miami requested permission to speak to Payton for the first time after that announcement but New Orleans declined to grant it.

Saints receiver faces suspension

New Orleans second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

A statement from the NFL said Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and will be allowed to return to the Saints’ active roster Oct. 17, following New Orleans' Week 6 home game against Cincinnati.

Baker, who played in college for South Alabama, was New Orleans' seventh-round draft choice in 2021. He spent the bulk of his first NFL season on the Saints' practice squad. Baker played in late-season games against Miami and Carolina, making one tackle on special teams. He did not play any offensive snaps.

Falcons lose Taylor to injury

The Atlanta Falcons lost defensive tackle Vincent Taylor to a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon.

Following the retirement of Eddie Goldman before training camp, Taylor's injury leaves the Falcons without two veterans who had been projected to play prominent roles on the defensive line.

Taylor, 28, spent most of the 2021 season on the Texans' injured reserve list following an ankle injury while starting the season opener.

He signed a one-year deal with Atlanta as a free agent. He was a sixth-round selection in the 2017 draft by the Dolphins and also has played for Buffalo and Cleveland.

Driver Hamilton added to group

Rob Walton is adding seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain to the Broncos' new ownership group.

Hamilton, 37, who drives for the Mercedes team and whose 103 career victories are the most in F1 history, is the third limited partner brought aboard by the Walton-Penner ownership group headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.

Steelers re-sign kicker Boswell

The Steelers are holding onto one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history.

The team re-signed veteran Chris Boswell to a five-year deal that carries a total value of just more than $23 million. Boswell was entering the final season of a four-year extension he signed before the 2018 season.

The signing gives Boswell some stability and the Steelers one of the most reliable kickers in the league. The 31-year-old has made more than 88% (182 of 206) of his field-goal attempts since making the team through an open tryout during the 2015 season, the second-best percentage in league history among kickers with at least 200 attempts.

Broncos lose another receiver to ACL tear

The Broncos have lost a top receiver to a torn ACL for a third consecutive season.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off after catching a pass from Russell Wilson at the Broncos' training camp practice Tuesday, and a person with knowledge of the diagnosis told the Associated Press that Patrick sustained a season-ending torn ACL.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Patrick nor the Broncos provided an update following his MRI.

Patrick's injury continues a run of misfortune for Denver's wide receivers. Last year, KJ Hamler blew out a knee in Week 3 and the year before that, Courtland Sutton was lost for the season with a torn ACL in Week 2.