Deshaun Watson whipped a short pass, pulled down on the face mask of his helmet and ducked his head before running across the field while trailing starter Jacoby Brissett and Cleveland's other quarterbacks.

He is catching up.

Still suspended, Watson is back on the field.

More than two months after he began serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations, Watson practiced Wednesday in what he and the Browns hope is the next step in him taking over as their franchise QB.

It was Watson's first on-field team workout since Aug. 30, 12 days after the three-time Pro Bowler reached a settlement with the league following accusation by more than two dozen women of sexually inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions in Texas.

Watson, who was acquired in a trade from Houston in March, agreed to the ban, to pay a $5 million fine and to undergo treatment and counseling after the league ruled he had violated its personal conduct policy.

As long as he continues to meet the provisions of his settlement, Watson will play his first regular-season game in 700 days on Dec. 4 when the Browns visit Houston. The Texans drafted him in 2017 before he demanded a trade and was eventually dealt to Cleveland for a slew of draft picks, including three first-rounders.

The Browns then signed Watson to a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract, the richest in league history.

Coach Kevin Stefanski would not reveal any specifics about plans to get Watson ready to play in two weeks while also preparing Brissett for Sunday's game at Buffalo.

Washington, Rivera are giant killers: Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams.

For the second time in three seasons, Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season.

The Commanders, who entered Monday's game with a 4-5 record, went to Philadelphia and handed the Eagles their first loss following an 8-0 start.

That 32-21 victory came two years after Rivera lead a 4-7 Washington team to a 23-17 victory at 11-0 Pittsburgh.

Only two of the other 29 teams in the Super Bowl era that started a season 8-0 or better lost their first game at home to a team with a losing record, with Houston (3-5) beating Cincinnati (8-0) in 2015 and the Rams (4-6) doing it at San Francisco (10-0) in 1990.

Rivera became the second coach in the Super Bowl era to hand two teams that started 8-0 or better their first loss. Don Coryell also did it, leading the Cardinals over the 8-0 Cowboys in 1977 and the Chargers over the 11-0 Dolphins in 1984.

On record pace: Chicago's Justin Fields is on a record-setting stretch in his first full season as starter. Fields has rushed for 555 yards in the last five games — the most for any QB in a five-game span in the Super Bowl era. He needs just 458 yards rushing over the final seven games to break Lamar Jackson's single-season record for quarterbacks of 1,206 set in 2019.

Fields threw for 167 yards and two TDs and ran for 147 yards and two TDs in a loss to Detroit on Sunday, becoming the second player in NFL history with at least 100 yards and two TDs on the ground and through the air in the same game.

Stafford expected to play: Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play for the Rams this weekend after missing one game in the NFL's concussion protocol. Stafford participated fully in practice Wednesday, and the Super Bowl-winning veteran is on track to come out of the protocol in time to face the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said.

Saints staying with Dalton: New Orleans coach Dennis Allen won't make a quarterback change this week. In announcing Wednesday that Andy Dalton would remain in the lineup Sunday against the Rams, the first-year Saints coach stressed that New Orleans' anemic offensive performance during its past two games stems from more than the performance of a single player. “I know that's always going to be a hot-button topic," Allen said of whether to play Dalton or season-opening starter Jameis Winson. “You kind of want to look at one spot, but yet there’s a lot of factors, or a lot of positions, that have to play better.”

Heinicke gets nod in Washington: Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Commanders when they visit Houston Sunday, coach Ron Rivera said. Rivera said Carson Wentz has been cleared to throw but has not been designated to return to practice after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand.

Eagles put Goedert on IR: Philadelphia placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to Washington on Monday. The 27-year-old has 43 receptions for 544 yards and three touchdowns. He'll miss at least the Eagles' next four games, starting Sunday at Indianapolis. He can return in Week 15 against Chicago.