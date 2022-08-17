Super Bowl MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

The defenders who starred in the 1960s, '70s and '80s were announced as the three senior candidates for next year's Hall of Fame class from a list of 12 semifinalists. They will get into the Hall if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.

Howley began his career with the Chicago Bears in 1958-59, then played his final 13 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, with his biggest claim being the only player from a losing team ever picked as Super Bowl MVP.

Howley won MVP after intercepting two passes in Super Bowl V when Dallas lost to Baltimore 16-13. He ended up on the winning side the following season when he had an interception and fumble recovery in a 24-3 win against Miami.

Klecko was a mainstay on the Jets' famed “New York Sack Exchange," earning Pro Bowl honors at nose tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end in a 12-year career that ended with one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Klecko was an All-Pro twice, including in 1981, when he unofficially led the NFL with 20 1/2 sacks and finished second to Lawrence Taylor in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Sacks didn't become an official stat until the following season.

Riley played his entire 15-year career (1969-83) at cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals. A quarterback in college at Florida A&M, Riley excelled in the pros after the position switch.

Jags release Brown

Coming off a career year and still well shy of his 30th birthday, Malcom Brown should be able to help an NFL team this season.

It just won't be Jacksonville.

The Jaguars released the veteran defensive tackle, a move that will save the franchise $3 million in 2022. The decision had little to do with finances and more to do with others at the position.

The 28-year-old Brown, the 32nd overall pick by New England in the 2015 draft, had fallen well behind starting nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, who's been one of the camp surprises, and had seemingly lost whatever edge he had on second-year backup Jay Tufele.

Burrow working way back

Joe Burrow is trying to pack on the pounds, gaining back the weight he lost after having surgery to remove his ruptured appendix three weeks ago.

The Cincinnati quarterback won't say how much weight he lost, but the pounds are coming back, along with the strength and mobility he had before the July 26 procedure.

The goal is for Burrow to be healthy for the regular-season opener against AFC North rival Pittsburgh in 3 1/2 weeks.

“I’m getting exponentially better each day,” Burrow said Wednesday in his first availability with reporters since the surgery. “Each day that I’m in the weight room, each day that I’m on the field I’m feeling stronger and stronger, so by Game 1 I’ll be feeling great.”

Burrow began participating in training camp Sunday, threw passes in 7-on-7 drills and was set to work in 11-on-11 drills Wednesday. Of course, defensive players will have to keep their hands off the valuable quarterback. The Bengals want to keep him off the ground as long as possible.

Titans get safety in trade

The Tennessee Titans waived tight end Briley Moore to make room for safety Tyree Gillespie, who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tennessee sent a conditional seventh-round draft selection in 2024 to the Raiders for Gillespie.

Gillespie was a fourth-round pick in 2021 and played 11 games as a rookie for the Raiders. He had six special-teams tackles, along with a couple of tackles on defense. Gillespie started 27 of 41 games played in four years at Missouri, where he had 6 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble.