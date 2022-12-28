Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday.

Tagovailoa has not been officially ruled out for Sunday’s pivotal game at New England, though it’s unknown when the Dolphins will see him on the field again.

McDaniel said the Dolphins are moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter.

The NFL and the players association have launched a joint review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Tagovailoa.

“We welcome that review, and as we have done previously, we will report the results in conjunction with the NFLPA,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa was at the Dolphins’ facility Wednesday but did not offer details on how he is doing beyond “better than yesterday.”

Raiders bench QB Carr: Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury.

Now, for the first time, he won't play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said were offensive performance reasons.

McDaniels not only will start Jarrett Stidham the final two weeks, including Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers, but Carr will be inactive. Practice squad quarterback Chase Garbers will be the backup.

The Raiders (6-9) have lost two of the past three games to all but fall out of the playoff race just a year after making the postseason.

Carr has not completed more than 55% of his passes over the past four games, and has thrown seven interceptions and six touchdown passes.

“I don’t think anybody feels like we’ve done enough offensively certainly in a couple of these games,” McDaniels said. “We couldn’t put enough points on the board, so I don’t think anybody’s really happy with what we’ve done.”

Commanders turn to Wentz: Looking to reinvigorate their offense that has become stagnant, the Washington Commanders are turning back to Carson Wentz at quarterback for a crucial late-season game with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

Coach Ron Rivera decided to go with Wentz over Taylor Heinicke for his team's next game Sunday against the Browns, citing the veteran QB's play in relief at San Francisco and a better command of the offense than earlier this season.

“Where we are right now, I’m looking for a little bit of a spark, a little something different," Rivera said after practice Wednesday. “And I think now’s a good opportunity for it.”

Wentz replaced Heinicke during the fourth quarter of Washington’s loss at San Francisco and went 12-of-16 for 123 yards and a touchdown pass. The 29-year-old with the strong arm gives the Commanders a higher ceiling than Heinicke, whose success running the offense sputtered after winning five of his first six starts.

Chiefs expect Hardman back on field: Kansas City expects to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months Sunday when they play the Broncos.

Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already lean Hardman to lose weight he's had to put back on. The time off also diminished his endurance.

Seattle's Lockett works out: Tyler Lockett was back catching passes and participating in the Seahawks' walkthrough Wednesday, barely a week after having surgery to stabilize a broken bone in his left hand.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to participate without significant discomfort and both the player and coach are working under the impression Lockett will be able to play this week against the Jets.

Getting Lockett back would be a big boost for Seattle facing a must-win game for its dwindling playoff hopes. The Seahawks’ best bet of finding their way into the postseason is winning their last two games and getting a loss from Washington in one of the final two weeks.

Gregory, Aboushi won't be suspended: Denver linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi won’t serve a one-game suspension for fighting in last week's game.

Both players appealed their suspensions and instead will pay a fine. NFL hearing officer Derrick Brooks overturned Gregory’s punishment Tuesday, and gave him a $50,000 fine. Hearing officer James Thrash overturned Aboushi’s suspension and gave him a $12,000 fine.

The former Husker Gregory and Aboushi traded punches after the Rams beat the Broncos 51-14 on Christmas Day. While players from both teams gathered around for postgame handshakes, Gregory and Aboushi exchanged words and then Gregory threw a punch that was returned by Aboushi before teammates separated them.

Gregory, the longtime Cowboys pass rusher, returned Dec. 18 from a 2 1/2-month absence because of knee surgery in his first season with Denver.

Rodgers battling knee problem: Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers already has played through a broken thumb and injured ribs this season.

Now he’s dealing with a knee issue as he attempts to keep the Packers in playoff contention.

Rodgers didn’t practice Wednesday because of the knee problem but says he has no worries about his availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Rodgers said he expects to practice later this week and considered Wednesday more of a veteran rest day.