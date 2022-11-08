Even Jeff Saturday was shocked when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay called late Sunday night to offer him the head coaching position.

A former two-time All-Pro center who snapped the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for 12 seasons, Saturday surely knows his X’s and O’s.

But his only coaching experience was a three-year stint at Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia where he led the team to a 20-16 record with three playoff appearances.

Irsay’s decision stunned people internally and around the league, though his affinity for Saturday was known throughout the organization. Saturday played 13 seasons for the Colts, made the Pro Bowl six times, helped them win a Super Bowl and is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor.

“He is fully experienced enough,” Irsay said. “Yes, he is fully capable. He’s extremely smart. He’s extremely competitive. He understands the game.”

Because Saturday is replacing Frank Reich on an interim basis, Irsay and the Colts didn’t have to follow the Rooney Rule requirements for interviewing minority candidates. They’ll have to do it after the season.

“We’re following the Rooney Rule to a ‘T.’ I really look forward to the interview process at the end of the season,” Irsay said.

Bringing Saturday in from the television studio — he was an ESPN analyst — is highly unusual and can be viewed as an indictment of the current coaching staff. Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley previously served as a head coach in Jacksonville from 2013-16. Senior defensive assistant John Fox spent 16 seasons as head coach in Carolina, Denver and Chicago and led the Panthers and Broncos to Super Bowl appearances.

Steelers Watt may be back: Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available for Sunday's visit from New Orleans.

Watt, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has been out since sustaining a left pectoral injury late in regulation of a Week 1 overtime win over Cincinnati. The Steelers have slumped without him and come off their bye week at 2-6, the team's worst record through eight games since 2013.

Hennessy put on IR: The Atlanta Falcons’ depth at left guard took another hit as Matt Hennessy was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Hennessy started in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as a fill-in for Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on IR last week with a knee injury.

Another left guard, Jalen Mayfield, already is on IR. Colby Gossett played behind Hennessy against the Chargers and could start in Thursday night’s game at Carolina.

Raiders waive former first-rounder Abram: Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being moved to a reserve role the past two weeks and having his playing time slashed.

He didn't make the impact expected of a first-round selection and particularly struggled in pass coverage.