The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told the Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter isn't public knowledge, also said Watson would be required to undergo treatment before he could be reinstated. The league initially recommended an $8 million fine and asked during settlement negotiations for at least a $5 million fine plus a 12-game suspension that never materialized, another person involved in the talks told the AP.

The NFL's appeal gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said it's still to be determined whether Goodell or someone else will hear the appeal.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday after Watson was accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments while he played for the Houston Texans.

In her 16-page report, Robinson described Watson's behavior as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL."

But her punishment fell far short of the NFL's request. So, the league Wednesday exercised its right to appeal, per the collective bargaining agreement.

The players’ union has until the end of business Friday to respond in writing. The union could challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged fight. Both sides could still reach a settlement to avoid a lengthy battle. The NFLPA didn't immediately comment on the appeal.

Cardinals' Brown arrested: Arizona receiver Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail. No other details were immediately available.

Cowboys reach deal with Barr: Dallas and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr agreed to a one-year deal. The 32-year-old Barr was a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014 and had played his entire eight-year career with the Vikings. He was a Pro Bowler every year from 2015-18 and had a career-high three interceptions along with 2 1/2 sacks and 72 tackles last season.

Mathieu practices with Saints: New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and participated in practice drills in his No. 32 jersey after initially being excused for what the team described as a personal matter. The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints' secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May. But just before players were due to report for camp, the Saints announced that Mathieu would be excused and there was no timetable for his return. No details were disclosed about the nature of the issues keeping Mathieu away, and he was not available for interviews after practice.

Arizona signs Humphries to extension: The Cardinals signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a new contract that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season. The dependable veteran — who protects franchise quarterback Kyler Murray's blind side — made his first Pro Bowl last season and has started 48 of 49 regular-season games over the past three seasons. Financial terms of the deal weren't immediately disclosed.