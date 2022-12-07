 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL NOTES

NFL notes

The Buffalo Bills’ hopes of having Von Miller back in time for the playoffs were dashed after exploratory surgery revealed the injury to the top pass rusher’s right knee was worse than the team and player had anticipated.

Miller’s season is over, the Bills announced Wednesday, a day after he had surgery in Texas to repair what general manager Brandon Beane described as being “a mostly to fully torn” anterior cruciate ligament.

“It was a full ACL repair,” Beane said. “And I’m confident he can play in 2023.”

Upon seeking multiple medical opinions, Beane said the team and Miller decided upon having arthroscopic surgery, in part to determine the full extent of the damage after initial tests revealed a tear in Miller’s lateral meniscus.

49ers not optimistic about Garoppolo: San Francisco is not counting on getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn't require surgery on his broken left foot.

Garoppolo broke his foot in the first quarter Sunday against the Dolphins and the original fear was that he had a Lisfranc injury that would require surgery and could sideline him for several months.

Additional tests ruled that out and revealed no ligament damage, making the timeline for Garoppolo to heal about seven to eight weeks.

Packers NFL's winningest team: Green Bay ended Chicago's century-long run as the NFL's winningest team. The Packers beat the Bears on Sunday for their 787th regular-season win, breaking a tie with Chicago for the most in history. It is the first time since 1921 that a franchise other than the Bears has the most regular-season wins in NFL history.

Panthers' Anderson had stroke: Carolina defensive end Henry Anderson said he's hopeful he can return to action Sunday against the Seahawks after suffering what he called “a minor stroke” in October because of a blood clot in his brain.

The 31-year-old said he felt numbness in his legs and his speech became slurred Oct. 22, the day before the Panthers were to host Tampa Bay. His wife took him to a hospital, where he remained for several days receiving treatment.

The Panthers placed Anderson on the non-football illness list the following week, but the team never provided an explanation.

Mayfield may be activated: Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Rams' game against the Raiders on Thursday, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina.

McVay wouldn't rule out the possibility of Mayfield playing against Las Vegas, but the Rams coach indicated it likely would happen only if John Wolford's persistent neck injury forces struggling Los Angeles to try an admittedly desperate solution to its quarterback woes.

Mayfield arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday to join the Rams (3-9), the defending Super Bowl champions on a six-game losing streak. The longtime Browns starter asked to be waived by the Panthers after falling to the third string on their depth chart.

Chiefs may get starters back: Kansas City could have two important parts of their offense back with guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Kadarius Toney returning to practice Wednesday ahead of the team's trip to Denver.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that everyone would practice in their first workout since blowing a late lead in Sunday's loss in Cincinnati. That includes Thuney, who did not play because of an ankle injury, and Toney, who was coming off his most productive game with Kansas City when a hamstring injury sidelined him most of the past three games.

