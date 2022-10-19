Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100.

The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.

Trippi was one of football’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career.

The son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, Trippi had a simple explanation for his dazzling array of skills.

“In those days, the more things a player did, the more pay he could demand,” Trippi said, according to his bio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I could run, kick, pass and catch, and that made me a valuable property.”

Trippi played his college football at Georgia in the 1940s, his career interrupted by a stint in the military during World War II.

He led the Bulldogs to a Rose Bowl victory, finished second to Glenn Davis for the 1946 Heisman Trophy, and was a No. 1 overall draft pick by the Cardinals, who then called Chicago home.

He went on to star in the “Dream Backfield” for the Cardinals, leading the franchise to an NFL championship in 1947. The franchise, which moved to St. Louis in 1960 and then to its current home in Arizona in 1988, has not won another title since.

McCaffrey may be available: The Panthers are considering trading 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey if they get something significant in return, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no trade is imminent.

It’s unclear how many other NFL teams have inquired about McCaffrey, who has been productive this season after missing 23 games over the previous two seasons with various injuries.

The Panthers are 1-5 and have struggled to find stability at quarterback.

Earlier this week, the Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for two late-round draft picks after he was involved in a sideline argument with an assistant coach and sent to the locker room.

The Panthers are not expected to have a fire sale, despite having lost 12 of their past 13 games.

McCaffrey is one of the few bright spots on the league's 32nd-ranked offense. He has 670 yards from scrimmage, which ranks fourth behind only Saquon Barkley, Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb. McCaffrey and Chubb are the only players in the league with five games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

Walker to start for Panthers: P.J. Walker will make his second straight start at quarterback for Carolina on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup.

This is the first time in his NFL career that Walker has started consecutive games.

The news comes following Sam Darnold's return to practice Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Wilks indicated that he wants to give Darnold — who missed the first six games after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason — more time to recover. The Panthers have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.