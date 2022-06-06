NCAA Baseball

Gabe Montenegro had three hits and three RBIs, Danny Lynch added a go-ahead RBI in the ninth and No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss beat LSU 8-7 on Monday night to win the Hattiesburg Regional.

Southern Miss (47-17) advances to its first super regional since 2009.

Montenegro hit a two-run single in the seventh to extend Southern Miss’ lead to 7-4 after a four-run inning. LSU answered with two runs in the bottom half on RBI singles from Tre’ Morgan and Jordan Thompson.

The leadoff batter for Southern Miss reached in seven of the nine innings, including Christopher Sargent in the ninth before he scored on Lynch's sacrifice fly. Sargent and Lynch each had three hits apiece.

LSU (40-22) used seven pitchers with Eric Reyzelman picking up his third loss. The Tigers' Gavin Dugas hit a game-tying home run, his fifth of the season, to make it 7-7 in the eighth.

Louisville 11, Michigan 9: Levi Usher hit a two-run single in the eighth, Cameron Masterman added a go-ahead homer in the inning and No. 12 national seed Louisville beat Michigan 11-9 on Monday to win the Louisville Regional.

Louisville (42-19-1) won three straight regional games, after a loss to Michigan on Saturday, to advance to the super regionals against Texas A&M (40-18).

Auburn 11, UCLA 4: Sonny DiChiara went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Nate LaRue added three RBIs and No. 14 overall seed Auburn beat UCLA 11-4 on Monday in the championship of the Auburn Regional.

Auburn (40-19), which won its ninth straight NCAA regional contest, became the first team in SEC history to score 50-plus runs in its first three NCAA Tournament games. The Tigers advance to the super regionals.

East Carolina 13, Coastal Carolina 4: Bryson Worrell had a three-run homer and a bunt single in an eight-run seventh inning and No. 8 national seed East Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 13-4 on Monday to win the Greenville Regional.

East Carolina (45-18), which advances to play Texas (45-19), had its 20-game win streak snapped on Sunday with a 9-1 loss to Coastal Carolina, setting up a rematch with the winner advancing to the super regional round.

Oregon State 7, Vanderbilt 6: Matthew Gretler hit a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, Cooper Hjerpe pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth and No. 3 overall seed Oregon State edged Vanderbilt 7-6 on Monday to win the Corvallis Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals.

Mississippi 22, Arizona 6: Tim Elko hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, Peyton Chatagnier had a team-high six RBIs and Mississippi beat Arizona 22-6 on Monday night to win the Coral Gables Regional.

Mississippi (35-22) won a regional on the road for the first time in program history to advance to play Southern Miss in the super regionals.

North Carolina 7, VCU 3: Mikey Madej capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer and No. 11 overall seed North Carolina cruised to a 7-3 victory over VCU on Monday to win the Chapel Hill Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals.

