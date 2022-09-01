Nashville: Tin Roof 2

The atmosphere: Tin Roof 2 is just a short drive south of Nashville, Tennessee in Franklin. It became a Husker watch site in 2013 and every TV is tuned into the game. The place averages nearly 100 Husker fans each weekend. The first game is typically the largest; sometimes over 200 crazy Nashville Husker fans show up. -- Tim Debuse, president of Nashville Huskers.
The menu: The wings are amazing but everything on the menu is worth checking out. Elk Creek Water is a go-to drink.
The traditions: The chapter raffles off Husker gear and the money raised goes toward its scholarship fund -- typically around $2,000-3,000 a year. The fight song is played after every score.
