'It's just crazy': Norris' Division I pipeline hits new peak with junior trio

With the volleyball talent currently playing in Nebraska, it’s not uncommon for a school to have a Division I recruit or two on their team at the same time.

But Norris, and their junior class, have gone a little bit beyond.

Over the past month, current Norris players Alivia Hausmann, Celia Spilker and Mallorie Meyer have all announced their commitments to DI schools.

“That’s actually insane,” Meyer said.

“It’s just crazy,” Spilker, who will be playing for Omaha, said. “It’s not very common at all to see that many different DI commits on the same team. It’s definitely wild.”

The DI pipeline has been strong in Nebraska. And Norris has had their fair share over the past few seasons.

Molly Ramsey has appeared in all 84 sets this season as a sophomore defensive specialist for Kansas State. Maisie Boesiger is a reserve for the Huskers.

But now that gets even bigger with Meyer (committed to Pittsburgh), Hausmann (Creighton) and Spilker.

“They are great players going to great programs,” Norris head coach Christina Boesiger said.

Spilker, a 6-foot-5 middle, is one of the tallest players in the state. She is a great blocker, second on the team with 56, and her offense is finally starting to develop.

Spilker had a season-high nine kills in the Titans’ district final win over Hastings on Saturday.

“Her block at the net, it’s intimidating just that presence,” Christina said. “Her offense piece of the game is really coming along. I think when she has that piece of it, she is going to be a fantastic college player.”

A summer full of camps had Spilker narrow in on the Mavs quickly. She was drawn by the proximity to home and how competitive Omaha is in the Summit League.

“It’s close which is really nice and then all my family can watch and come to my games because that is important to me,” Spilker said. “And they are just really good. That’s what I was looking for.”

Much like Spilker and Hausmann, Meyer initially thought she wanted to stay home. But she decided on Pitt after going through the process.

“I went to go on a visit to Pitt and I really had a feel and really liked it,” she said. “The coaches and the girls were just so sweet, and I really liked them.”

Pitt has been one of the better programs in the ACC over the past half-decade. Head coach Dan Fisher has guided the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past six years, including the Final Four last season, before losing to Nebraska.

That was something that stuck out to Meyer.

“Just like the talent of like they could really compete with Nebraska,” she said. “They really encourage (the expectations). When you go there, just talking about goals and what the standards are."

Meyer, who has spent most of the season playing as a libero, has held up practice a few times. Christina said they have had to stop to retape Meyer’s bloody knees because she is ‘one of the those gritty DS’s.’

“She’s just a scrappy defensive player and has really good touch on the ball,” Christina said. “You watch the tempo of her ball; she really sends out the really consistent ball every time to our setters. She’s a very calming person on the court.”

But for now, those three remain core pieces on a Norris team that is state bound for a fifth consecutive season.

“It’s an amazing experience to be able to go to state,” Spilker said. “It’s electrifying in to be there in that stadium and to get to be there. It’s just an amazing experience.”

And they are looking to make some noise, too. Norris has lost in the finals the past two years to seven-time defending champs Skutt. But the Titans want to finally break that glass ceiling.

“Yeah, definitely. Excited to maybe go forward and get another shot,” Spilker said.

No. 4 Norris opens their state tournament against No. 6 Sidney on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.