Golf roundup

Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship seemingly at her mercy.

For the first time on Saturday — maybe all week, given her dominance of the fourth women’s major of the year — her putting stroke let her down.

Henderson missed it left, to gasps from spectators around the green at Evian Resort Golf Club. The Canadian couldn’t believe it. Probably those hoping to chase her down on Sunday, too.

Seeking her second major title after the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016, Henderson had to settle for a 3-under 68 in the third round and a two-shot lead on 17-under par — two off the 54-hole record for the tournament.

She is still in a position of strength after opening with two straight 64s, but that missed putt at No. 18 might prove costly.

Senior British Open Championship

Darren Clarke's bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior British Open and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round on Saturday.

Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke's 69 at Gleneagles.

“I’ve gone out there and I’ve played nicely all day. I’ve given myself chance after chance. I’ve hit good putts," Clarke said. “I’ve hit 17 greens leading the tournament and played lovely. At least one decided to go in at the last.”

Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open's Claret Jug in 2011.

“It would be pretty cool to have both of them sitting beside each other," he said. “I would love to win the Senior Open as well as the main Open.”

Senior LPGA Championship

Karrie Webb shot a 6-under 66 in windy and hot conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over playing partner Annika Sorenstam in the Senior LPGA Championship.

Webb had six birdies in the bogey-free round in 100-degree heat and wind gusting to 30 mph. She was at 9 under with a round left at Salina Country Club.

“It was very challenging today,” Webb said. “I managed my game really well. I actually didn’t play the par 5s great, I only made two birdies on those, but bogey-free on a day like today is a pretty good effort.”

Sorenstam had a 68.

Cazoo Classic

Julien Guerrier moved in sight of his first win on the European tour after shooting 3-under 69 in the third round of the Cazoo Classic to take a one-stroke lead on Saturday.

Guerrier made three straight birdies from No. 4 and added more at Nos. 13 and 17. His only bogeys came at the first and last holes at Hillside near Liverpool in northwest England.

US Girls' Junior Championship

Yana Wilson won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship on Saturday, rallying to beat Gianna Clemente 3 and 2 in hot conditions in the 36-hole final at The Club at Olde Stone.

The 15-year-old Wilson, from Henderson, Nevada, earned a spot next year in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Wilson pulled even with a birdie win on the par-5 27th and took the lead with a par victory on the par-4 28th. She took the par-3 31st and par-5 33rd with birdies and ended the match with a par halve on the par-3 34th.