Golf glance

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Minjee Lee appears to be on mission.

The 26-year-old Australian shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over American Mina Harigae into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

“My approach (Sunday) is going to be the same as the last three days — I’m just going to try and make as many birdies as I can and give myself as many opportunities as I can on the greens,” Lee said.

At 13-under 200, Lee was within striking distance of the U.S. Women’s Open scoring record in relation to par held by Juli Inkster, who finished at 16-under 272 in 1999 at Old Waverly. Inkster did that on a par-72 course, while par is 71 at Pine Needles.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” Lee said. “If I play good, it’s going to come with it, right?”

The fourth-ranked Lee won the Founders Cup three weeks ago in New Jersey in the tour's last stroke-play event for her seventh LPGA Tour victory. She's trying to win her second major title after taking the 2021 Evian Championship.

Harigae shot a 70. England's Bronte Law was third at 7 under after a 68.

The Memorial Tournament: Billy Horschel is more concerned with the way he is playing than the size of his lead in the Memorial. Either way, he's in good shape going into the final round.

On a Muirfield Village course that is getting increasingly firmer, Horschel hasn't made a bogey since the 10th hole of his opening round. There wer efive players tied for the lead at one point. Horschel finished the day five shots ahead.

It was the second straight year for a big 54-hole lead at the Memorial. Horschel at least get a chance to finish the job.

One year after Jon Rahm built a six-shot lead — only to be forced to withdraw after the third round because of a positive COVID-19 test — Horschel delivered a gem on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon with a 7-under 65 for his largest 54-hole lead of his career.

Horschel chipped in for birdie on his opening hole. Everything else was simply solid, with only one other birdie putt outside the 10-foot range.

He was at 13-under 203, five shots clear of Aaron Wise (69) and Cameron Smith (72).

Principal Charity Classic: Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard Saturday, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic.

Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four par-5 holes at Wakonda Club in 5 under — making an eagle and three birdies — to match fast-closing Jerry Kelly, first-round leader Kirk Triplett and Brett Quigley at 13-under 131.

“Things are going well,” Alker said “And my caddie is saying I have got a good plan. I’m just in a good place. Just hitting the targets that I need to. And obviously putting nicely this week, too.”

Alker is trying to win for the fifth time in his last 12 events. The 50-year-old New Zealander spent the bulk of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour and a few seasons on the PGA Tour and European tour. Last week at Benton Harbor, he closed with an 8-under 63 for a three-shot victory.

European Open: A hole in one helped Victor Perez take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the European Open on Saturday with a chance to win a second title in as many weeks.

The Frenchman, winner of the Dutch Open last weekend, shot a 1-under 71 thanks to a great start at Green Eagle, a birdie on the par-4 first hole and a hole in one on the par-3 second.

Perez moved from two behind overnight leader and playing partner Jordan Smith to one in front of Joakim Lagergren of Sweden (71) and Julien Brun of France (71).

Lagergren led by two at the 15th but made a double bogey on the 16th and dropped another shot on the last hole.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0