UCLA cleared a major hurdle toward joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, getting approval for the move from the University of California Board of Regents on Wednesday.

The regents voted 11-5 to affirm the Bruins’ move during a special meeting on the university's Westwood campus. A simple majority was needed to pass.

The regents imposed conditions to mitigate the impact of the move on athletes, including UCLA investing an additional $12 million in nutritional support, mental health services, academic support while traveling and charter flights to reduce travel time.

UCLA will also have to pay the University of California at Berkeley between $2 million and $10 million because of how the move will affect the Cal athletic program. The regents will determine the precise total once the upcoming Pac-12 Conference media rights deals are completed.

The decision came nearly five months after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized UCLA's move because chancellor Gene Block and athletic director Martin Jarmond did not give advance notice to the regents.

UCLA and the University of Southern California announced June 30 that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. USC is private and not part of the UC system.

Mississippi State promotes Arnett: No. 24 Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week.

Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed.

Leach, 61, died Monday night at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital after falling gravely ill Sunday at his home in Starkville.

Arnett was put in charge of the team by Mississippi State officials in Leach's absence. With the early signing period a week away and the transfer portal active, Mississippi State was motivated to move quickly to put a new coach in place. The Bulldogs play Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Tennessee receiver going pro: All-America wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will watch his sixth-ranked Tennessee (10-2) play No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl from the sideline after announcing he is leaving after his junior season for the NFL Draft.

Hyatt led the nation with 15 touchdown catches and led the Southeastern Conference averaging 5.6 catches and 105.6 yards per game, finishing with 1,267 yards receiving. He is third nationally in total yards receiving and set the school record for TD catches in a season.

NFL considering new ejection: The NFL is considering ejections for roughing-the-passer penalties and hits on defenseless players, although league executive Troy Vincent expressed caution on how such rulings would be enforced.

Vincent, a former player, said at the NFL owners meetings the ejections were part of a discussion including roughing-the-passer calls among reviewable plays.

“The officials, I must say, have been pretty consistent with and very accurate when making that call,” said Vincent, the league's vice president of football operations. “But they’re human.”

Any changes wouldn't happen until the offseason, Vincent said, adding that any changes would have to be weighed against the length of games and other factors.

Asked how realistic it would be for the NFL to adopt a rule similar to the targeting call in college, Vincent seemed skeptical. He said he was speaking more as a former player than as someone considering a rule change on the competition committee.

Vincent said the replay center should continue assisting in calls that have already been made, rather than deciding those calls.