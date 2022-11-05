Class C-1: Ghaifan's 28 kills power GICC to program's 11th state championship

Lucy Ghaifan might be receiving an extra piece of mail this spring.

"I'm going to send her a graduation card," Gothenburg coach Bryson Mahlberg joked Saturday.

While the rest of Class C-1 might not be sad to see her graduate, the Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team will certainly miss their senior middle after she pounded 28 kills and took over down the stretch in the fourth set of the Crusaders' 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Gothenburg to win the C-1 state title.

The title was the Crusaders' 11th in 20 championship match appearances, and was head coach Sharon Zavala's 1,151st career win.

Ghaifan, a 6-foot senior, added three blocks for GICC (32-2). After she rotated to the front row with the fourth set tied at 15, the Crusaders outscored Gothenburg 10-2 to end the match with Ghaifan getting four kills and two blocks during the run.

"We knew she had great feet. So we worked with her on letting her hit outside; hit to different parts of the net," Zavala said. "Because sometimes if you're not passing well it can be hard to get the ball to your middles. So we could swing her outside, and that seemed to help us a lot for our siding out."

Gaifan's big night came after a semifinal match against Minden in which she finished with 25 kills.

"A lot of my teammates, coaches, they saw the potential in me, and they just fought for me to get better," Ghaifan said. "All of their help really helped me — just practicing and putting in their work for me, I really appreciate that."

GICC also got got 12 kills and 29 digs from Gracie Woods. Carolyn Maser handed out 46 assists.

Gothenburg (33-4), making its first championship appearance in just its second-ever trip to state, was led by Clara Evert's 12 kills and 15 digs.

She was the only Swede to finish with double-figure kills as the GICC defense limited Gothenburg to .049 hitting.

Gothenburg perhaps felt the anxiety of a first-time finalist, falling behind early in a 25-12 first-set loss. But down 23-21 in the second, the Swedes ran off four straight points, capped by Aubrey O'Hare's ace serve, to even the match.

GICC jumped out to a 6-0 lead in Set 3 and never trailed from there to set up the decisive final set.

I think right about the 15-15 point (in the fourth) we really broke away and kept firing it up, and we just really wanted to finish," said Woods. "Our mindset was just next five point: first to 20, first to 25. So taking little pieces, and then the bigger picture."