Chicago: Kirkwood Bar & Grill

The atmosphere: Plan to show up early for big games if you want a table — as there is often a line of people waiting to get in. ... Another interesting thing about Kirkwood is its neighborhood. Walk around the nearby streets and there are so many other Big Ten-themed bars — all packed on fall Saturdays with fans supporting their teams. -- Dan Hennings, president of Chicagoans for Nebraska.

The menu: Solid food menu from top to bottom, but the Husker Burger with a side of tater tots is definitely a fan favorite. When going to watch a game at Kirkwood with a few friends, a fishbowl is a must.

The traditions: Like most good watch-sites, Kirkwood plays the game audio over the speakers and plays the fight song after the Huskers score a touchdown, but what sets it apparent for me is how there is such a wide variety of Husker fans that come together there each week.