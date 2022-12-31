Meet Champ! Champ is a pure soul that is so loving with people and is constantly looking for new friends!... View on PetFinder
Champ
Meet Champ! Champ is a pure soul that is so loving with people and is constantly looking for new friends!... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Viral chef Salt Bae has been banned from a major soccer tournament following the 2022 World Cup.
The death of Pelé; Teen actor reportedly died of fentanyl overdose; T.J. Holmes' wife files for divorce, and more top news
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer, has died at age 82. Plus the death of Tyler Sanders, a teen actor known for "9-1-1 Lone Star", was ruled an accidental fentanyl overdose. Get that and more top news here.
The early signing period for college football came and went last week, and in many ways it looked the same as usual.
Marcus Blossom’s vision of what an elite program can look like has long been established after his days as a college athlete. “We’ll do whatever, within reason, that’s tasteful to promote Creighton.”
Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis officially declared Friday evening for the NFL Draft, leaving new coach Matt Rhule with a hole at pass rusher
Nebraska announced on Tuesday that it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium with reduced season ticket prices for Husker football's 2023 season.
Even though he’s still playing great football, it looks as if J.J. Watt is ready to call it a career. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year indicated Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season, posting pictures of his wife and family on social media while writing: “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.” Watt and his wife, Kealia, became parents in October. Koa is the name of their son. The 33-year-old Watt was among the premier defensive players in the NFL during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans.
New Mexico State holds off