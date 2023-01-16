Sports shorts

Harbaugh announces he’s staying at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan, a decision he personally gave the school president to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” University of Michigan President Santa Ono shared on social media Monday. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated with our athletic director Warde Manuel.”

One minute later, Michigan football shared a statement from Harbaugh on Twitter.

“My heart is at the University of Michigan,” the statement read. “I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy, happy.’”

Harbaugh and the school have not reached an agreement on a contract extension, but both sides plan to work on a new deal this week, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers spoke with Harbaugh about their head coaching vacancies this month and he was mentioned as a potential candidate for the Indianapolis Colts, one of four teams he played quarterback for in the league from 1987 to 2000 after being a star for the Wolverines.

OTHER FOOTBALL: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will give up a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick. The two-year starter for the Buckeyes announced his decision, which had been expected, on social media Monday, the last day eligible players can declare for the draft. “This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” Stroud said in the statement. “As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level, and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality.” Stroud led the Buckeyes to back-to-back 11-2 seasons but lost to Michigan twice.

The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as the team’s new general manager. The move came one week after owner Michael Bidwill announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would not return following a dreadful 4-13 season. The 44-year-old Ossenfort has spent the past three seasons as director of player personnel for the Tennessee Titans. Before that, he spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots, helping the franchise win four Super Bowls. In 21 seasons, his teams have made the playoffs 16 times.

BASKETBALL: The Atlanta Hawks promoted former Creighton standout Kyle Korver to assistant general manager as they continue to remodel their front office. Korver played in 17 seasons with Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland and Milwaukee. He ranks fifth in NBA history with 2,450 three-pointers.