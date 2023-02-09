Budget plan takes trust’s funds

Tucked away in the governor’s budget bill, LB814, which is up for an Appropriations Committee hearing on Monday, is an item posing a dire threat to the 30-year-old Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund. The governor purports to skim $14 million from the accumulated Nebraska Lottery dollars held there “to conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments of Nebraska” as set out in state law and give it to a state agency as a budget supplement.

The trust was created primarily for private conservation organizations to apply for grants to help pay for projects they identify that will fulfill the mission of the trust, sometimes in partnership with state or federal agencies. Too often though, some of the money has been used to fill holes in the state budget and given priority ranking over worthwhile projects.

In recent years, the Nebraska Environmental Trust board has been denying legitimate grant applications by ruling them ineligible or just ignoring them, building up a tempting piggy bank prime for raiding by the Legislature.

That’s what’s happening this year. The conservation community and others interested in good government should step up and testify against this steal and ask that any state agency be declared ineligible for money from the Trust, and that this item in the state budget be stricken.

Randall Moody, Lincoln, board secretary, Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust

Development doesn’t belong

I am very opposed to the Lincoln Bold development. It fails to fit into the city’s comprehensive plan.

A 22-story glass building would stick out like a sore thumb on a block of over 100-year-old buildings built of brick facades and construction.

I have always been struck by the unique and vibrant nature of the Haymarket. Having an office here has always been my dream. Since I have been located here, I love the vibrancy and the balance that this area has found — a mix of the old and the new that I am proud to call my “home.” This construction would have a negative impact on this balance and does not respect the work by the community of the Haymarket to create and sustain such a unique area of our city.

I am quite shocked that this building is applying for TIF financing. At its core this is a luxury development. It clearly appears that it is a case of the rich getting richer on the backs of the everyday taxpayer.

This corner may fit “legal” definitions for this, but it detracts from a city landmark, does not include affordable housing, does not offer a solution to a public problem and is the wrong project in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Troy Heath, Lincoln