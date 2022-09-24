The Fall Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Lincoln is from Sunday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 9.

The Parade of Homes is free and runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Information on the homes in the Parade is provided by the Home Builders Association of Lincoln. Call them at 402-423-4225 or visit hbal.org.

To reach the Lincoln Journal Star by mail: Parade of Homes, Journal Star, P.O. Box 81689, Lincoln, NE 68501, Attn. Parade of Homes editor

Section Editor: Dave Bundy

Section Layout: xxxxxxxx

Phone: 402-473-7334 or 800-742-7315, ext. 7334

Email: features@journalstar.com. Please put "Parade of Homes" in the subject line.

To advertise: 402-473-7450

Cover photo: Justin Wan, Lincoln Journal Star

On the cover: Iron Ridge, home No. 6. Read about it on Page xx.